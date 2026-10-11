Do You Need to Visit Social Security? No Service on This October Date

If you have a pending matter at a Social Security office in the United States, check your calendar before you leave home. On Monday, October 12, 2026, all local offices of the Social Security Administration (SSA) will be closed for the federal Columbus Day holiday.

The date appears on the SSA’s official 2026 closing calendar. That day there will be no in-person service at their offices.

For you, that detail may seem minor. It isn’t if you need to resolve an issue related to your benefits, a request, or your Social Security number and you had planned to go in person.

Why will Social Security offices be closed?

October 12 corresponds to Columbus Day, one of the federal holidays recognized in the United States. The SSA confirms that its offices close on federal holidays.

The 2026 calendar also lists other closures, such as Veterans Day on November 11, Thanksgiving on November 26, and Christmas Day on December 25.

Therefore, if your procedure requires in-person attention, it’s wise to plan ahead. Waiting until that Monday could mean losing a business day you may need to move your case forward.

What can you do if you need help that day?

Just because the office is closed does not mean that all Social Security services stop.

A large portion of the procedures can be done through the SSA’s digital services. You can also use your My Social Security account to manage certain matters related to your benefits.

If you need to speak with a representative, you can call 1-800-772-1213 from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., local time, excluding federal holidays. Automated phone services operate 24 hours a day.

In addition, if you prefer to receive assistance in Spanish, the SSA states you can call the same number and press 7 for Spanish.

How do you find your Social Security office?

If you need to go on another day, you don’t have to guess which office serves you.

The SSA has an office locator where you can enter your ZIP code to find the nearest office. You can also obtain its phone number there.

Before you head out, it’s worth double-checking the information and, when needed, scheduling an appointment. The SSA itself allows you to request or change appointments by phone and offers Spanish-language assistance.

So save this date: Monday, October 12, 2026. If your Social Security matter can wait, schedule your visit for another day. If it cannot wait, first check online or by phone options.

Arriving at a federal office only to find it closed is a fairly avoidable waste of time. And when the matter could affect your benefits, it’s wise not to put it off.