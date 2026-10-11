Retire at 60 With Full Social Security? What the New Law Proposes

Reaching 60 after decades spent in construction, at a factory, or in a hospital is not the same as turning that age while sitting behind a desk. The physical wear and tear can turn the final years before retirement into a race against time. And for many workers in the United States, leaving the workforce before 67 means accepting a smaller Social Security check.

A new legislative proposal aims to change that situation.

Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens of Michigan introduced the Blue Collar Social Security Fairness Act, which would let certain workers access their full retirement benefits starting at age 60. In other words, up to seven years before the current full retirement age for people born in 1960 or later.

The initiative targets individuals who perform physically demanding jobs. It does not seek to lower the retirement age for all Americans.

Who could retire at 60 with Social Security?

According to information published by the office of Congresswoman Stevens, among the occupations considered are:

The proposal states that the Social Security Administration (SSA) would determine which occupations meet the requirements and update that classification every three years.

This means that simply being 60 would not automatically entitle you to the benefit. Your occupation would have to be included among the eligible activities, and you would need to meet the other conditions set by the legislation.

How many years would you have to work to qualify?

Here is one of the most important aspects of the bill. You would not need to have spent your entire career in a physically demanding occupation.

Under Stevens’s proposal, you could meet the requirement with 20 years of accumulated physical work during your career or through a point-based system that takes into account the age at which you performed those tasks.

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The bill provides that each year worked between ages 18 and 34 would be worth half a point. Between ages 35 and 44 you would earn one point per year; between 45 and 54, one and a half points; and from age 55 onward, two points per year.

If you accumulate 15 points, you could meet the work requirement for full retirement at age 60.

How much money could you receive if you retire at 60?

Currently, if you were born in 1960 or later, your full retirement age is 67. You can start collecting Social Security at 62, but your monthly benefit can be reduced by as much as 30%.

For example, if you are eligible for $2,000 per month at your full retirement age, claiming the benefit at 62 could reduce it to $1,400.

The Social Security Administration explains that the reduction depends on your year of birth and on when you file for benefits.

The new proposal would allow eligible workers to receive the full benefit at 60, without the standard reduction that accompanies early retirement. That does not mean everyone would receive the same amount: your earnings history and your Social Security contributions would still be decisive.

Can you already apply for retirement at 60?

No. The bill still has to progress through Congress and become law before it could take effect.

In the meantime, current rules remain in place. If you are nearing retirement, you can check your My Social Security account to see your estimated benefits and compare how much you would receive depending on the age you choose to begin collecting.

There is another point to bear in mind: even if early retirement at 60 were approved, that would not automatically mean you could also access Medicare at that age. Eligibility for that health program still begins at 65.

For those who have spent decades working in physically demanding trades, the proposal opens a discussion about how to recognize that wear and tear within the U.S. retirement system. Its ultimate scope will depend on the text approved by Congress and the rules established to identify eligible workers.