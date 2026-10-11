Who Receives the $255 Social Security Death Benefit?

When a family member dies, the paperwork often blends with the mourning. Among these processes emerges a payment that is widely discussed, yet also generates enormous confusion: the $255 Social Security death benefit. The most widespread belief is that any family automatically receives it. The reality is different.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) provides this support as a lump-sum death payment, intended only for certain survivors of a worker who paid into Social Security. It is not a universal check nor does it replace monthly survivor benefits.

Who can apply for the $255 Social Security?

The priority is given to the surviving spouse. If you lived in the same home as the deceased person at the time of their death, you are likely able to apply for the lump-sum payment.

Even if you no longer shared a residence, you may still qualify when you have a right to receive Social Security benefits based on your partner’s work history.

If there is no eligible spouse, the law allows some children to claim the benefit, but only if they meet very specific requirements.

Which children qualify for this payment?

The Social Security limits the benefit to minors or young people who legally depended on the deceased worker. The most common cases are:

This point often surprises many families. Independent adult children, siblings, grandchildren, or other relatives generally cannot claim the $255, even if they are the closest family members.

You have two years to file the application

Another frequent mistake is thinking the benefit arrives automatically because the funeral home reported the death. They are two different processes.

In most cases, the funeral home notifies the death to the SSA. However, that does not equal applying for the lump-sum payment. If you think you qualify, you should contact Social Security and complete the application within two years after the worker’s death.

Missing that deadline could mean permanently losing the benefit.

The $255 payment is different from monthly survivor benefits

Here’s the most important difference. The $255 is a one-time support. Social Security survivor benefits can provide a monthly income for years.

Depending on your situation, you might also be entitled to benefits such as:

The SSA evaluates each application based on age, family relationship, possible disability, and the deceased worker’s earnings history.

If you have just lost a loved one, it’s worth reviewing both programs. Many families focus solely on the $255 check and are unaware that they could meet the requirements to receive a much more substantial monthly financial support.