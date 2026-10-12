Did You Receive a Deposit and Don’t Know If It’s a Stimulus Check? Here’s How to Identify It

Receiving unexpected money in your bank account can prompt an immediate question: where did it come from? If you thought it might be a stimulus check, before spending the money there’s a simple way to find out: review the deposit details and confirm which government agency issued it.

And here’s an important clarification. The Internal Revenue Service has already stated that all first, second, and third Economic Impact Payments have been issued. Therefore, if in 2026 you see a deposit you don’t recognize, you shouldn’t automatically assume it’s a new federal stimulus check.

First, review how the deposit appears on your account

The Treasury Department has a specific guide to identify federal payments that arrive via direct deposit. The name or code that shows up on your statement can reveal which agency originated the transfer.

For example, the Treasury notes identifiers associated with:

That means the description that appears next to the deposit can be much more useful than the rumor you may have seen on social networks.

Could it be a tax refund?

Yes. A federal refund can arrive through direct deposit and be easily mistaken for another form of financial assistance, especially if you don’t remember the exact date you expected to receive it.

The IRS allows you to check the status of your refund using its Where’s My Refund tool. To do so you need information such as your Social Security number or ITIN, filing status, and the exact refund amount.

If you recently filed a tax return, this should be one of the first possibilities you check.

And what if you were actually expecting a stimulus check?

This is where it’s worth pausing. The so-called Economic Impact Payments were the federal stimulus payments created during the pandemic. According to the IRS, all three rounds have already been issued, and the Get My Payment tool is no longer available to check those deposits.

Therefore, a deposit you receive now should not be labeled as a “new stimulus check” simply because someone describes it that way on Facebook, TikTok, or a text message.

If you need to verify a federal payment you don’t recognize, the Treasury itself recommends checking the transfer details on your statement to determine which agency issued the payment. If you still can’t identify it, you can contact the Bureau of the Fiscal Service at 1-855-868-0151.

Be careful if someone asks you for money to release the supposed stimulus

This part is not minor. If after receiving a message about an alleged stimulus check someone asks you to pay a fee, provide banking information, or give your Social Security number to “unlock” the money, stop.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns that scammers often pose as government agencies and offer purported financial assistance. An unexpected request for money or financial information is a red flag.

The practical rule is simple: first identify the deposit in your bank and then confirm it directly with the issuing agency. Do not take as proof a viral post or a message from someone promising you a right to a new stimulus.

When it comes to money, knowing where every dollar comes from can spare you a much costlier problem later.