California Cleaning Job Paying $21.69 Per Hour — How to Apply

If you are seeking employment in California for migrant workers, there is a newly posted vacancy on a specialized job board that stands out for a very concrete detail: it pays $21.69 per hour.

The opportunity comes from MasterCorp Inc. and is located in Truckee, California. The position is a temporary cleaning service assistant and requires an H-2B visa. According to El Portal Migrante, the listing was published on September 22 and remains active.

The contract is scheduled from November 10, 2026 to September 8, 2027.

What work would you do for $21.69 an hour?

It’s not simply “help with cleaning.” The role is connected to housekeeping services on client properties and involves fairly specific tasks.

Among your responsibilities would be:

The company also notes that occasionally you might use a work vehicle such as a golf cart or a car.

It is a physically demanding job, and it’s worth being clear about that before submitting an application. The salary may attract attention, but the duties involve staying active and meeting cleaning standards at lodging properties.

What do you need to apply for this job in California?

The vacancy lists two main requirements:

This second point is especially important. It is not an open invitation for anyone seeking work in the United States. The vacancy is targeted at workers who meet the requirements of the H-2B program.

MasterCorp also confirms that it participates in programs for foreign workers and hires with H-2B visas. The company notes that it hires more than 500 H-2B workers annually across its various operations.

Where is the cleaning job located?

The position is located at:

13031 Ritz Carlton Highlands Court, Truckee, CA 96161.

Truckee is in Northern California, near the Nevada border and the Lake Tahoe region. Therefore, before applying, consider the travel and housing costs and conditions that come with accepting a temporary job in that area.

MasterCorp explains that its programs for foreign workers may include support with travel, housing, and transportation, although the specific details for this vacancy should be confirmed directly before assuming those benefits are included in this position.

How can you apply for the job?

The vacancy posted on El Portal Migrante includes these contact details:

The advisable approach is to verify that the listing remains active before submitting personal documents. You can also check the information directly on El Portal Migrante, where the salary, contract period, and requirements appear.

And one last detail not to overlook: do not pay anyone to “secure” the position or obtain a visa. Before handing over money, documents, or personal information, confirm who is conducting the recruitment and under what terms.

For those who already have H-2B authorization and experience in cleaning, this offer can represent a concrete option to work temporarily in California. But here, the salary should not be the only detail you look at: the visa, the duration of the contract, and the actual conditions of the position are equally important.