Stimulus Checks in October 2026: Who Will Receive $500 and Which Payments Are Confirmed

If you’re counting on a stimulus check to ease October expenses, there’s important news you should know before counting on that money. The United States does not have a new federal payment planned for everyone, but the White House announced $500 refunds for certain Obamacare enrollees. In addition, some Social Security beneficiaries will receive an advance deposit.

The distinction is important. Not all government deposits are stimulus payments, and in some cases receiving money early means you’ll have to manage it for a longer period.

Will there be new IRS stimulus checks in October 2026?

As of September 28, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has not announced a fourth round of stimulus checks for October 2026.

The agency confirms on its official site that it has already distributed the three rounds of economic impact payments authorized during the pandemic.

Although posts circulating about new $2,000 deposits exist, there is no approved federal program guaranteeing such payments.

Who will receive the $500 Obamacare checks?

There is, indeed, a concrete announcement.

On September 10, the White House announced plans to send $500 refunds to about one million people across 30 states, starting in October 2026.

Obamacare has made health insurance more affordable for more households in the United States; but health care costs continue to rise. Credit: Shutterstock

According to the official statement, the payments are targeted at certain consumers who purchased health insurance through Obamacare and paid their premiums without receiving federal subsidies.

Among the included states are Texas, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

The money would come from surpluses of the fees charged to insurers participating in the federal health insurance marketplace.

However, this is not a broad economic stimulus. Kiplinger notes that there are still legal questions about the administration’s authority to distribute these reimbursements.

For now, the announcement states that the disbursements will begin in October, but it does not guarantee that all beneficiaries will receive the money on the same day.

Why will some Social Security recipients receive more deposits in October?

The payment schedule will also include a quirk that can be mistaken for extra money.

According to the official Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar, those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will have two payments during October: the first of the month and the November payment, which will arrive early on Friday, October 30.

This happens because November 1 falls on a Sunday.

If you receive both SSI and Social Security benefits, you could see three deposits during October, depending on your regular schedule.

It is not a bonus nor a stimulus check. The second SSI deposit corresponds to November, so there will be no additional regular payment from that program during that month.

What happened to Trump’s $2,000 and $5,000 checks?

Tariff-funded payment proposals have generated expectations, but they should not be confused with money that has been authorized.

Kiplinger explains that the proposal for a $5,000 dividend would require new legislation, and its funding remains an open question.

If you receive a message promising to deposit $2,000 in exchange for providing your bank account information, first verify the information on IRS.gov. Do not share your personal data via links sent by strangers.

October may bring money to certain households, but the date and source of each payment matter as much as the amount. Before including it in your budget, verify that you actually qualify and that the deposit is authorized.