Can You Still Claim the 2021 Stimulus Check? Here’s the Date

If you’re still waiting on a 2021 stimulus check, there is one date that completely changes the answer: April 15, 2025.

That was the final day, under ordinary circumstances, to file a 2021 tax return and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit for the third stimulus payment you hadn’t received in full. By now, in September 2026, that deadline has passed.

This clarification matters because references to the famous $1,400 dollars continue to circulate as if the Internal Revenue Service were accepting new requests. That is not the case.

How much was the 2021 stimulus?

The third Economic Impact Payment could reach $1,400 per eligible individual and another $1,400 for each qualifying dependent. For a couple filing jointly, they could receive up to $2,800 for the taxpayers, in addition to the amounts corresponding to their dependents.

The credit was not a completely new benefit. It functioned as a way to recover the money you were entitled to if you hadn’t received the full third stimulus during 2021.

The IRS set income limits. For an individual filer, the credit began to phase out above $75,000 in adjusted gross income and disappeared at $80,000. The limits were different for those filing as head of household or jointly.

Why did some people receive money later?

Here is one of the reasons for the confusion.

In December 2024, the IRS announced automatic payments for approximately 1 million taxpayers who were eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit for 2021 but had not claimed it on their return. Those payments were sent automatically.

But that operation did not mean the IRS was indefinitely opening a new round of checks.

For those who had not yet filed their 2021 return, the agency kept the window open until April 15, 2025.

What if you never received the $1,400?

If you find yourself in that situation today, it does not automatically mean the IRS still owes you the money.

First you can check your IRS Online Account to see how much you received from the third Economic Impact Payment. The agency notes that the amounts of the Economic Impact Payments appear there.

You can also review your 2021 tax documents and verify whether the Recovery Rebate Credit was included in your return.

If you filed a 2021 return but believe there was an error, the case is different from someone who simply never claimed the credit. In that scenario, it’s wise to review your return and the information available from the IRS before assuming there is an outstanding stimulus check.

Can you still request a 2021 stimulus check?

In general, no. The ordinary window to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit for 2021 ended on April 15, 2025. The IRS itself notes that the Economic Impact Payments for all three rounds have already been issued.

That doesn’t mean you should ignore a possible discrepancy in your records. If you think you received less than you were entitled to, first check your IRS Online Account and your 2021 return.

And beware of any message promising a new $1,400 stimulus check in exchange for your bank details. The fact that a payment existed in 2021 does not mean the window is still open for new claims in 2026.