Social Security and SNAP Payments Arrive This Week: Check If You Qualify

If you’re counting the days until your next deposit arrives, this week has a date you should mark: Wednesday, September 23. That day is when one of Social Security’s regular payments is scheduled and, at the same time, some households will receive SNAP benefits depending on their state and its calendar.

It doesn’t mean that every beneficiary gets money that day. Here’s the detail that can cause confusion: Social Security uses a federal calendar, while SNAP is distributed according to state rules.

Who receives Social Security payment on September 23?

If you receive Social Security benefits and your birth date falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, the SSA’s official calendar lists Wednesday, September 23 as your regular payment date.

During September, the scheme looked like this:

This calendar applies to beneficiaries who receive payments under the birth-date-based schedule. If you began receiving benefits before May 1997, your date may be different. The SSA itself notes that those beneficiaries follow other payment rules.

If you want to check your next deposit date, you can consult the SSA’s official payment calendar.

Will you also receive SNAP this week?

Here you need to look at your state. There is no single national date for SNAP deposits.

In Texas, for example, benefits are distributed in a staggered fashion and this week certain groups correspond to the last two digits of the EDG number:

The official Texas Health and Human Services calendar states that the distribution may extend through the 28th of the month.

Louisiana has different SNAP rules

In Louisiana, the calendar works differently. The deposit day is determined by the last digit of the head of household’s Social Security number.

For this week:

The Louisiana Department of Health’s published information confirms that SNAP benefits are distributed monthly according to that last digit.

So, if you’re waiting for SNAP in Louisiana, you should not use the Texas calendar as a reference.

What about Florida?

Florida also distributes SNAP benefits during the first 28 days of each month. In this state, the date depends on certain digits of the case number.

If you receive food assistance there, you can check the status of your benefits via the MyACCESS portal, which allows you to review your case information online.

Same week, but not the same calendar

Wednesday the 23 may draw particular attention because it coincides with the last September Social Security payment based on birth date and with SNAP deposits in certain states.

But before assuming that “I’m due a payment this week”, check three things:

That last step may seem minor. It isn’t. When the money is intended to pay for groceries, medications, or a pending bill, knowing the exact date can help you avoid overspending or unnecessary worry.