Why Do Some States Issue Economic Aid Checks and Others Don’t? Here’s the Difference

If you’ve seen news about economic assistance checks, state rebates, or relief payments and you’re wondering why some people receive money while others don’t, the answer lies in something less flashy than a “new stimulus”: each state manages its own revenues, taxes, and assistance programs.

That is why living in one state or another can completely change the likelihood of receiving a direct payment.

Where does the money that some states refund to their residents come from?

The first difference is fundamental: states do not have to wait for Congress to approve a new federal stimulus check to return money to their residents.

State law can establish refunds when public coffers accumulate more revenue than anticipated. It can also create tax credits, assistance for certain groups, or programs tied to the cost of living.

The IRS itself acknowledges that states have used direct payments for different reasons: to stimulate a weakened economy, provide economic relief, or for disasters and to return budget surpluses, among others.

That explains part of the confusion circulating on social media. A state payment may appear to be a “stimulus check,” but legally it can be something completely different.

Why do some states have money to distribute and others do not?

Here is the difference that matters most for your wallet.

Each state has a different mix of tax revenues, expenditures, reserves, and laws. Some even have mechanisms that require giving back part of the revenue when receipts exceed certain thresholds.

Oregon is a very clear example. Its well-known kicker returns to taxpayers part of the state revenue surplus when the conditions established by law are met. For the 2025 tax returns, the state is returning a surplus of $1,410 million dollars. The credit amounts to 9.863% of the 2024 state tax liability.

We explain the changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit. Credit: Shutterstock

Colorado operates with another mechanism. Its TABOR system sets rules to limit how much the state government can keep and contemplates refunds when revenue exceeds certain levels. For the 2025 state sales tax rebate, for example, the amounts depend on income and filing status, with amounts ranging from $19 to $59 dollars for certain individual filers and $38 to $118 dollars for joint returns.

You don’t need to live in one of these states to understand the lesson: money does not appear because the federal government has created a new stimulus. It comes from the states’ tax rules.

Are all state checks available to any resident?

No. And this is another point that can trigger false expectations.

Some programs depend on your income, others on your tax filing, and some are aimed exclusively at certain groups.

In Pennsylvania, for example, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program can deliver up to $1,000 dollars to eligible people aged 65 or older, widows and widowers aged at least 50, and people with disabilities aged 18 or older. The program is funded with revenue from gambling.

TABOR tax rebate, we explain what it’s about. Credit: Shutterstock

In 2026, moreover, the state expanded the program and raised the income limit to $48,110 dollars. The application corresponds to the property taxes or rent paid during 2025.

Georgia offers another example. The state began in May 2026 distributing more than $1,000 million in extraordinary tax refunds, approved by HB 1000. The maximum is $250 for single filers, $375 for those filing as head of household, and $500 for married couples filing jointly.

In that case, moreover, living in Georgia is not enough. The person must meet requirements related to their state tax returns and their tax liability.

So is there a new federal stimulus check?

You should not mix these two concepts.

The pandemic federal stimulus checks were created through laws passed by Congress and were distributed in three rounds between 2020 and 2021.

The payments some states are delivering now come from a different source and follow different rules. In fact, the IRS maintains specific information about state and local tax credits, and shows that several states offer refundable credits linked to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

The difference may seem technical, but for you it is very concrete: a neighbor may receive a state check while you receive nothing, even if you live in the same city, because eligibility can depend on income, age, tax filing, housing, or a particular rule of that program.

What should you check if you’re looking for an economic assistance check?

Before assuming there is a new “stimulus,” review:

This last difference is especially important. That a state has money available does not mean that all its residents are entitled to receive it.

And there lies the real reason why some states send out checks and others do not: there is no national pot of money that everyone is drawing from. Each state makes different choices about how it raises revenue, how much it spends, and what it does when it has additional income.

For someone looking for extra money to pay rent, food, or an outstanding bill, the difference isn’t academic. It can mean receiving hundreds of dollars… or discovering that the program you saw on social media was never actually available to you.