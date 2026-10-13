Will You Get Medicare’s $90 Payment? A Reason You Could Miss Out

Do you have Medicare and are you hoping to see a $90 deposit appear in your account? The payment has already started reaching millions of beneficiaries in the United States, but there is one detail that could completely change the outcome: not everyone enrolled in Medicare qualifies for this money.

The federal government announced a one-time payment of $90 to help cover part of the cost of the Medicare Part B premium. The first deposits for those who meet the requirements are expected around the October 8, 2026, while other beneficiaries will receive a paper check during the month.

The question, then, is not simply when it arrives. It is more important to know whether you actually qualify.

Who can receive the $90 Medicare payment?

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the reimbursement is targeted at certain beneficiaries of Medicare Part B within Original Medicare.

The payment will be automatic. You don’t have to fill out an application or pay anyone to claim it.

To receive it you must, among other conditions:

And here appears one of the points that can cause the most confusion.

Do you have Medicare Advantage? This may be why you aren’t receiving the money

If you have Medicare Advantage, you should not assume that the $90 deposit will land simply because you have Medicare.

CMS explicitly notes that people enrolled in Medicare Advantage are not eligible for this refund. It is an important distinction because millions of beneficiaries use these private plans instead of Original Medicare.

The White House’s official announcement explains that the money comes from the Medicare Improvement Fund, a fund aimed at improvements related to the traditional Medicare program. Therefore the benefit is not being distributed in the same way among all enrollees.

The amount also helps put the payment into perspective. The standard Part B premium in 2026 is $202.90 per month, according to Medicare.gov. So the $90 represents less than half of a standard monthly premium.

When will you receive the Medicare payment?

If you qualify and normally receive your benefits via direct deposit, CMS states that the $90 payment will arrive around October 8.

Those who do not have direct deposit will receive a Treasury check during October. In that case, it is especially important that the address on file is up to date.

And there’s another detail to remember: you do not need to provide bank details, pay a fee, or hire someone to receive this money. If someone contacts you promising to “unlock” the Medicare payment in exchange for personal information, money, or a commission, be wary.

Adjustments to Medicare Advantage eligibility are not just a technical matter: they represent decisions that can directly affect insurers’ bottom line and, consequently, access to services for millions of seniors in the United States. Credit: Shutterstock

If you don’t see the deposit and you believe you meet the requirements, CMS says you can seek questions about the benefit. The Social Security Administration will also begin handling questions about the payment status starting on October 15.

This is not a permanent increase in Medicare nor a monthly premium reduction. It is a one-time $90 payment in October 2026. And that distinction matters: receiving it now does not mean your Medicare Part B premium will go down in the coming months.