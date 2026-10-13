Amazon Prime: Get $0.20 Off Gasoline Every Friday — How to Take Advantage

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you may be overlooking a saving that doesn’t show up when you shop online. Amazon is offering a $0.20 discount per gallon of gasoline on Fridays, a promotion that began in October and will run through January 2027.

At a time when filling up has become another blow to family budgets, the benefit can be especially appealing for those who drive daily to work, drop the kids off at school, or simply get around the city.

But there is a condition: having Prime isn’t enough.

How much can you save with Amazon Prime when you fuel up?

Amazon confirmed that Prime members typically save $0.10 per gallon at more than 7,500 participating bp, Amoco, ampm, and Thorntons stations in the United States.

The seasonal promotion doubles that benefit.

Between the October 2, 2026 and January 29, 2027, you can receive a total discount of $0.20 per gallon every Friday, on a single fuel purchase.

The offer arrives just before a season when many families tend to drive more miles for year-end trips. And while twenty cents may seem small relative to the total price of a full tank, the difference can add up if you drive frequently.

During Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members can save up to 50% on select Amazon devices, 40% on kitchen appliances, and up to 65% on best-selling printed books. Credit: BigTunaOnline | Shutterstock

Amazon estimates that the usual $0.10 per gallon saving can amount to about $70 a year for an average driver who uses the participating stations. Your actual savings will depend on how much fuel you buy and where you do it.

What do you need to get the gas discount?

Here is the detail that can easily cause you to arrive at the gas station and not receive the reduced price.

First you need to have Amazon Prime. Then you must link your Amazon account with Earnify, bp’s free fuel rewards program.

Amazon explains that activation is a one-time process. After that you can locate the participating stations via Earnify’s free app.

To use the benefit you can:

No extra paid service is required to access the discount.

In which gas stations can you use the Amazon discount?

The benefit doesn’t work at every station. It’s available at more than 7,500 participating locations of bp, Amoco, ampm, and Thorntons in the United States.

That’s why it’s worth checking the location in Earnify first. That check can spare you something simple yet frustrating: arriving at a gas station expecting to pay less and finding out it doesn’t participate in the promotion.

Also, the $0.20 per gallon won’t be available every day. The special $0.20 discount applies on Fridays during the promotional period. The regular savings of $0.10 per gallon continues year-round at eligible stations.

And there’s an interesting detail for families. Amazon notes that two adults living in the same household can share Prime benefits through Amazon Family and make separate transactions to take advantage of the fuel savings.

It’s not a check or money you’ll receive directly into your bank account. It’s a discount on a daily expense. But if gasoline is part of your weekly budget, twenty cents less per gallon can start to add up as the tank fills again and again.