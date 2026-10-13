Top 3 Companies Paying You Up to $1,000 Per Month for Car Advertising

For everyone lucky enough to own their own car, they could earn extra income simply by allowing advertising to be displayed on its exterior. In the United States there are several companies in this sector, but there are three that offer especially attractive earnings that can reach up to $1,000.

When you think about generating income through a private automobile, it’s almost inevitable to picture Uber, Lyft, and other ride-sharing apps. However, there are other approaches that can generate extra earnings with less effort.

These are the three leading companies in the United States that can pay you to integrate advertising on your vehicle. It’s worth noting that some of these companies do not operate nationwide, only in certain cities.

1. Carvertise

Carvertise was founded in 2012. This popular car advertising company partnered with several well-known brands like Lyft, DoorDash, Netflix, DraftKings, among others, so that thousands of drivers across the country carry their ads.

On average, drivers who work for Carvertise earn a base salary of $100 per month during the campaign. Once the campaign ends, Carvertise removes the ad and, accordingly, stops the deposits. Fortunately, they operate throughout the United States. It’s possible that you could earn more depending on the city you live in, the expected advertising impact, and how much you drive your vehicle.

Among the requirements, you must drive at least 30 miles per day and your car should be as new as possible, from 2008 to the date in 2021, though this criterion changes over time.

If you’re interested, visit the website to fill out an application form with your name, email, phone number, and address. The company will then connect you with brands that focus their marketing strategy on the area where you live. When you are approved, the company will place the labeled advertising on your car and will pay you for the months the campaign lasts via direct deposit. Earnings may vary depending on the advertising you carry.

2. Wrapify

This company, founded in 2015, pays you for ads placed on your car and according to your mileage, so you can earn monthly income ranging from $174 to $452, depending on the miles you drive.

To start your process, download the Wrapify app, complete a profile, and begin an onboarding registration. Then, drive your normal routes for 50 miles under the company’s app tracker, so you’ll receive invitations to campaigns based on your driving habits and location. Your vehicle must be from 2010 to the latest model, models may change as years progress.

Similar to Carvertise, you can accept or reject offers, as well as choose the campaign according to the period that suits you, shown in parentheses. Payments are biweekly, every other Friday. A drawback is that, even when you can suspend the campaign, you incur an early cancellation fee.

3. Pay Me for Driving

This is one of the companies that pays you the most, as you can earn up to $1,000 per month. A major drawback: they only hire drivers in the St. Louis, Missouri area. An advantage: due to its regional limitation, Pay Me for Driving has fewer requirements compared to others.

You can call the company to start an application, where they will verify the credibility of your location. If you qualify, the company will invite you to participate in the campaigns it promotes, placing the advertisement on your vehicle’s body. Depending on the size of the decals, you could carry more than one.