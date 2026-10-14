Amazon Prime Day 2027: The Rumored Date and What We Know So Far

If you’re thinking about buying a computer, upgrading your phone, renewing a household appliance, or bringing forward your back-to-school shopping, Amazon Prime Day 2027 could become a date that really matters for your wallet.

But there is one clarification worth making now: Amazon has not yet confirmed when Prime Day 2027 will take place.

Online calendars are already circulating that place the event on Thursday, July 15, 2027. Pages like Outside and WatchIsUp use that date for their countdowns. However, none of those publications equals an official Amazon announcement.

And that matters because the company has just shown that it can shift the calendar.

When will Amazon Prime Day 2027 be?

For now, there is no official date.

For several years, Prime Day was held in July. In 2025, for example, it took place from July 8 to 11. But Amazon broke that pattern in 2026 and scheduled Prime Day from June 23 to 26.

The company itself confirmed that the 2026 event would feature four days of member-only deals and discounts across more than 35 categories. These included electronics, clothing, beauty, kitchen, home, and groceries.

Therefore, if you see headlines claiming that Amazon Prime Day 2027 will be July 15, treat them as a forecast. The date can change.

What discounts can you expect?

Here, there are indeed useful clues.

During Prime Day 2026 Amazon announced discounts of up to:

In addition, the so-called Big Day Deals appeared several times throughout the event and some offered discounts above 50%.

That doesn’t mean you’ll find exactly the same percentages in 2027. But it does help you identify the categories that tend to compete hard for your money.

Do you need to wait until Prime Day to buy?

Not necessarily.

One of the most common mistakes when a big sale day arrives is assuming that any “sale” label represents a good price.

During the Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members can save up to 50% on select Amazon devices, 40% on kitchen appliances, and up to 65% on the best-selling printed books. Credit: BigTunaOnline | Shutterstock

If you’re planning a major purchase, start monitoring the price months in advance. Save the product to your wish list and compare its price across other stores.

The strategy is simple: first know the normal price and then judge the discount.

A product that drops from $300 to $240 looks like a bargain. But if, in the preceding months, it routinely sold for $230, the apparent savings aren’t as impressive.

Who can take advantage of Prime Day?

Prime Day is an event exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Amazon also offers various membership options, and for certain consumers who meet the requirements, reduced-price options.

In 2026 the company reminded that Prime includes a 30-day free trial and programs like Prime Access for qualifying consumers.

If you’re thinking of signing up only to take advantage of Prime Day 2027, check the terms in effect when Amazon announces the event. It isn’t wise to pay for a membership just because one offer seems irresistible.

What can you do right now?

If you want to take advantage of the best Prime Day 2027 deals, start by preparing a short list:

For now, July 15, 2027 is a date that’s circulating, not a confirmed date.

And that difference may seem small. When billions of dollars are at stake behind a event like Prime Day, it isn’t.