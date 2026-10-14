New York Plans to Raise Minimum Wage: How Your Hourly Pay Could Change in 2027

If you earn the minimum wage in New York, your 2027 pay could still change. The state has already confirmed that general rates will stay at $17 per hour for New York, Long Island, and Westchester, and at $16 per hour in the rest of the state. But Governor Kathy Hochul wants to modify the rule that triggered that freeze.

The proposal still needs to advance. For now, it is not an approved raise.

Why will New York’s minimum wage remain the same in 2027?

The New York Department of Labor explains that the state minimum wage was set to begin adjusting annually for inflation starting in 2027. However, the law includes certain conditions known as off-ramps that can block that increase.

One of those conditions took effect for 2027.

The result is fairly straightforward: the general minimum wage will not automatically rise on January 1 next year.

Here are the scheduled general rates:

The situation is not trivial for people living on tight budgets. A few extra cents per hour may seem small from the outside, but when rent, food, and transportation depend on it, the calculation changes.

What does Kathy Hochul propose to raise the minimum wage?

Hochul wants to modify the provisions of the law that allow slowing the inflation adjustment. The aim is to enable workers to receive the increase that would correspond to the movement of prices.

The state Department of Labor itself already recognizes the governor’s proposal and notes that it seeks to change the rules of the off-ramps to permit that increase.

Here is the detail to keep in mind: Hochul is not announcing a new fixed minimum wage, but a change in how the increase is determined.

That’s why it would still be incorrect to say that all workers will start earning a specific amount in 2027.

How much could you earn per hour if it is approved?

There is not yet a final figure.

The current law states that, starting in 2027, the minimum wage should be tied to the regional CPI-W Northeast, an inflation indicator used to calculate the adjustment.

That means the increase will depend on the economic data that correspond to the calculation.

In other words, it is not enough to know that Hochul’s proposal is moving forward to know your new hourly wage.

First, the change would have to be approved and then the corresponding formula applied.

Who would earn more money if the rule changes?

The measure would mainly affect workers who are currently paid the state minimum wage.

That includes many employees in sectors such as restaurants, retail, services, and other low-wage activities. Workers who receive tips have specific rules and would not necessarily see the change reflected in the same way.

In fact, New York’s Department of Labor establishes differentiated rates for tipped workers and other sectors. In 2026, for example, a tipped service worker in New York can receive a cash wage of $14.15 per hour, paired with a tip credit of up to $2.85 to reach the $17 minimum.

That is why it is not advisable to simply multiply any new minimum wage by the hours worked and assume that will be the final paycheck.

When could your minimum wage change in New York?

January 1, 2027 is the date that matters, but the amount still depends on what happens with the proposal.

Earlier legislation had already provided for increases of $0.50 in 2024, 2025, and 2026. After that, indexing to inflation was to begin.

Now Hochul is trying to modify the rule to prevent workers from simply staying at $17 or $16 per hour while the cost of living continues to rise.

And there lies the real stake for your wallet.

If you earn the minimum wage, it is not enough to know what they pay today. It also matters whether your rate will keep pace with inflation tomorrow.

For now, your 2027 wage has two scenarios: the amount already set by law or a possible increase if Hochul’s proposal manages to change the rules before the new year begins.