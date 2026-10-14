Higher-Paying Night Shift Jobs in the United States

If you’re looking for work in the United States and you prefer to work while most people are asleep, the night shift can open a door that often goes unnoticed.

Warehouses, factories, supermarkets, hospitals, and transportation companies need staff during the overnight hours. And in some cases you can find a night differential, that is, an extra pay on top of the usual salary for taking on less attractive hours.

A guide published by Conexión Migrante identifies six common options for those seeking well-paid night jobs in the United States without a college degree: forklift operations, warehouses, cleaning, merchandise replenishment, production, and security. But there’s an important detail: wages vary a lot depending on the city, the employer, experience, and the schedule.

What night jobs can you search for?

Among the options you can find are:

These ranges should not be mistaken for guaranteed wages. They are references from job postings and can change even within the same state.

Official data help put the figures into perspective. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the mean annual wage for security guards was $38,020 in May 2025. It also notes that night shifts are common because many buildings operate 24 hours a day.

Where can you find better opportunities?

If you’re looking for night work for migrants in the United States, don’t limit yourself to typing “night job” into a search engine.

Try terms such as:

These are common expressions in American job postings and can help you find vacancies that don’t show up when you search only in Spanish.

Distribution centers and logistics companies are especially interesting. The BLS notes that drivers of heavy trucks and tractor-trailers often work at night, on weekends and holidays. Their mean annual wage reached $58,640 in May 2025. To perform this job, you typically need a commercial license, known as a CDL.

Does working at night mean you earn more?

Not necessarily. And this is where the fine print matters.

Some companies offer a night differential for covering certain schedules. Others simply pay the same hourly wage regardless of the shift. You can also find overtime opportunities, but that depends on applicable labor rules and your employment conditions.

That’s why, before accepting a vacancy, review:

And there’s another matter you shouldn’t overlook: to work legally in the United States you need to have the work authorization that corresponds to your immigration status. An attractive salary does not compensate for taking a job you cannot legally perform.

What could be a good option to start with?

If you don’t have a university degree, warehouses, production, cleaning and certain security roles can be reasonable entry points. If you also obtain a short certification, such as forklift operation, you can broaden the vacancies you can apply for.

The key is not to focus solely on the large number of openings. A job paying $22 per hour may seem better than one at $19, but if the first requires a one-hour commute and the second is 15 minutes from your home, the calculation changes.

In night shifts, besides the salary, transportation, fatigue and family schedule also carry a price. And that calculation, for you, can be as important as the dollars shown in the job offer.