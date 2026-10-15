October $1,200 Economic Relief Check: Second Group of Residents Must Review Their Payment

If you live in Alaska and are hoping for extra income this month, there is a date you should keep in mind: October 22. That day a second distribution of the $1,200 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) payment is scheduled for residents who meet the program’s requirements.

This is not a new federal stimulus check nor a benefit available to all Americans. It is a state benefit that combines an annual dividend with an energy assistance component. The distinction matters, especially when there are circulating ads about supposed government payments that do not always correspond to confirmed programs.

The Alaska Department of Revenue confirmed that the amount for 2026 is $1,000 for the dividend, plus $200 for energy assistance, for a total of $1,200.

Who will receive the second $1,200 payment?

According to the Alaska Department of Revenue, the second distribution is scheduled for October 22, 2026.

This group includes applicants whose 2026 applications appear with the status “Eligible-Not Paid” as of October 12. The distribution covers electronic and paper applications, as well as payments via direct deposit or check.

The first round began on October 1 for those who were already meeting the requirements on the September 18 cutoff and had requested direct deposit.

The Permanent Fund serves two purposes: in addition to paying annual dividends to eligible Alaska residents, it also supports the state’s services and programs. Credit: SvetaZi | Shutterstock

If your application is still pending, don’t assume you will receive the money on October 22. The date depends on when authorities determine that you meet the program’s conditions.

How can you check the status of your payment?

To check whether your $1,200 check is scheduled for this second round, go to Alaska’s official MyPFD portal and check the status of your application.

Keep in mind these points:

The announced date does not mean that all beneficiaries will have the money available in their bank accounts on the same day.

What requirements must you meet to receive the money?

The PFD has specific conditions. In general, you must have been an Alaska resident throughout 2025 and intend to remain in the state indefinitely. Physical presence requirements apply, as well as certain restrictions related to criminal history.

If this is your first time applying for the benefit, you need to submit an application. Simply living in Alaska currently does not guarantee you are eligible for the payment.

You can check the conditions and official answers on the program’s Frequently Asked Questions page.

Is the Alaska check a federal stimulus?

No. Although the $1,200 payment may appear in searches related to stimulus checks, it is a state program funded from the Alaska Permanent Fund resources and the energy assistance approved for this year.

Additionally, there is a detail worth considering when organizing your finances: the state department notes that the 2026 dividend is subject to federal income tax. Therefore, receiving the money does not necessarily mean you can ignore its potential tax implications.

If you are waiting for this payment, check your status directly on the official portal. It is the safest way to know if you are part of the second group and avoid confusing a scheduled date with an immediate deposit guarantee.