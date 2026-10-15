Medicare Could Cost $209.50 Per Month in 2027: How It Could Affect Your Check

If you receive Social Security and have Medicare, there’s a cost to watch before the year ends: the monthly premium for medical insurance. A federal estimate places the standard Medicare Part B premium at $209.50 per month for 2027, up from $202.90 in 2026.

The difference would be $6.60 per month or $79.20 for the year. It may not seem like a lot, but for those living on a tight budget every dollar matters. And that figure refers only to the standard Part B premium, not to the total cost of healthcare.

The estimate appears in the Medicare Trustees’ report. The final amount of the 2027 standard premium still needs to be confirmed by the corresponding official announcement.

How much would you pay for Medicare Part B in 2027?

Part B covers outpatient medical services, specialist visits, tests, and certain medical equipment. Most beneficiaries pay a monthly premium to maintain this coverage.

According to figures published by the Medicare Trustees, the comparison would be as follows:

You can check current costs on Medicare’s official portal and review updates from the Trustees.

Remember that this is the estimated standard rate. If your income exceeds certain thresholds, you may pay a higher premium due to the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA).

How would the increase affect your Social Security check?

If you currently receive $1,800 per month from Social Security and pay the standard Medicare Part B premium, you would be left with $1,597.10 after deducting that premium, before considering other withholdings.

The COLA for 2027 was announced on October 14. Credit: Shutterstock

With the projected rate for 2027, you would have $1,590.50, assuming that the rest of your income and deductions do not change.

The difference would be $6.60 per month. However, your final check will also depend on the Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), other deductions, and whether you owe a premium higher than the standard amount.

In many cases, the Part B premium is automatically deducted from your Social Security benefit. Therefore, even if gross pay increases, the amount you actually receive may grow less than expected.

Will drug costs also rise?

Not necessarily for everyone. Medicare has different parts, and each covers different services.

For 2027, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) project that the average premium for standalone Part D drug plans will rise from $35.09 to $36 per month. The change would be less than $1 per month, though the actual cost will depend on the plan you choose.

There will also be changes in out-of-pocket costs: the maximum deductible allowed for Part D will rise from $615 in 2026 to $700 in 2027. You can review the details in Medicare’s official information about drug coverage.

What can you do before rates change?

If you have Medicare, review your plan’s annual notice and compare premiums, deductibles, covered medications, and copays. During the open enrollment period, from October 15 to December 7, you can assess the options available for the coming year.

If your income is limited, you can also check whether you qualify for a Medicare Savings Program that helps cover premiums and other expenses.

The key is not to focus solely on the monthly increase. What matters for your budget is how much you will end up paying for coverage and how much money you will have left after meeting your basic needs.