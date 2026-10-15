Social Security COLA 2027: How Retirees and SSI Payments Will Change

If you receive Social Security benefits in the United States, there is already a key figure to keep in mind for organizing your finances in 2027: the Cost of Living Adjustment will be 3.6%. The increase will also apply to those receiving the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program, a crucial aid for millions of people with limited income and resources.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the percentage in its official 2027 changes notice. The adjustment, known as COLA, is calculated from the variation in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) between the third quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2026.

The figure matters, but there is another question that deserves attention: how much extra money will actually reach your account?

How much will Social Security payments increase in 2027?

The COLA percentage does not translate into the same dollar amount for everyone. The increase depends on the benefit you currently receive.

Infographic showing the Social Security increase. Image created with artificial intelligence by Leonardo.ai. Credit: leonardo.ai | Courtesy

These amounts are estimated averages, not guaranteed payments for every beneficiary. Your increase will depend on the amount you receive and the conditions of your benefit. You can check the full figures on the SSA’s official website.

How much will you receive from SSI with the 2027 COLA?

If your income comes from the SSI program, you should also review the new federal reference amounts.

The SSA sets for 2027 a federal maximum monthly payment of $1,029 for an individual and $1,544 for a eligible couple. In 2026, those amounts were $994 and $1,491, respectively.

The 2027 COLA could increase Social Security payments Credit: Shutterstock

This means a difference of $35 per month for someone receiving the federal maximum and $53 per month for a couple receiving the corresponding maximum.

However, don’t assume you’ll receive the full amount. Your income, resources and other circumstances can affect the amount you’re entitled to. Additionally, some states supplement federal SSI payments, so the total may vary depending on where you live.

To review the rules of this program, you can consult the SSA’s official Supplemental Security Income page.

Why doesn’t the Social Security increase necessarily mean more money available?

The COLA is designed to protect beneficiaries’ purchasing power against rising prices. It is not a windfall or a stimulus check: it is a regular adjustment of benefits.

And there’s the nuance to consider before planning with the extra money. If your rent, groceries, utilities, or medical expenses rose over the past year, part of the increase could simply be used to cover those gaps.

You should also keep in mind that the money you receive can change for other reasons. Medicare premiums, withholdings and certain personal circumstances can influence the net deposit that arrives in your account.

Therefore, the most useful figure isn’t just the 3.6%. It is the difference between your current benefit and the payment you will receive after the adjustment.

When will the new COLA be reflected?

The SSA estimates January 2027 payments with the increase already included. If you receive retirement, disability or survivor benefits, check the agency’s communications to learn the updated amount you’re entitled to.

In the case of SSI, deposit dates can differ from those for other benefits due to the payment schedule. It isn’t advisable to assume that all beneficiaries will receive the money on the same day.

You can follow updates on the SSA’s official portal, where you’ll also find information to check your benefits and manage your account.

The increase already has a percentage. Now, what matters for your budget is to identify how much your own payment will change and how much of that difference will be available after covering your expenses.