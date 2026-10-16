Did You Move? How to Recover a Government Check Sent to the Wrong Address

Moving to a new home involves much more than packing boxes and hiring movers. Among the administrative tasks you might leave for later is updating your address with the federal agencies. The oversight may seem minor until you discover that a tax refund or a monetary assistance payment was sent to your old address.

If you’re waiting on money from the United States Government, you may still have options to locate it. But there’s an important caveat: the procedure depends on who issued the check. It’s not the same to recover a federal tax refund as it is to resolve a Social Security payment or a state aid grant.

How to locate a Government check mailed to your old address?

The first step is to identify which agency was supposed to pay you and verify whether the money was issued. If it’s a federal tax refund, you can access the IRS Where’s My Refund? tool to check its status.

If the system shows that the refund was sent but you didn’t receive it, it’s possible the check was returned, misplaced, or requires an investigation.

The IRS explains in its official guidance on address changes that you should notify the agency directly when you move. It isn’t enough to request mail forwarding: some offices do not forward Government checks.

If the payment is from Social Security, you can check your information and update your address from your My Social Security personal account, provided your benefit type allows online processing.

What you should do to recover the money

Once you identify the responsible agency, follow these steps:

The IRS notes that a change-of-address request can take four to six weeks to process. Therefore, it is advisable to act as soon as possible rather than waiting for the check to show up by luck.

Can mail forwarding send the check to your new address?

Yes, in certain cases. You can request the change of address through the United States Postal Service (USPS), but you should not assume that all government payments will be forwarded.

The post office itself recommends notifying directly the agencies and services that send you mail. A USPS change of address does not necessarily replace updating your details with the IRS or the Social Security Administration.

If the check is for a state aid program, you will need to contact the agency that administers that benefit. The process and timelines can vary depending on the program.

What happens if someone cashed your check?

If the IRS determines that the check was cashed and you did not receive the money, you can request a trace. The agency explains that the process may include a review of the canceled check to determine whether a replacement should be issued.

Do not share personal information or pay strangers who promise to recover the money. Use official channels and keep any notices related to the payment.

Moving does not necessarily mean you have lost the money you are entitled to. However, the sooner you identify the responsible agency, update your address, and report the missing check, the sooner you can learn what options are available to resolve the issue.