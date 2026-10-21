9 Online Sites That Send Free Product Samples in the United States (2022)

Who doesn’t like receiving free items? I dare say that every human on this planet loves free things. It doesn’t matter if the product is their favorite; they’ll never say no to a gift. Free samples are an excellent marketing strategy to introduce a brand or to gauge people’s preferences. That’s why there are platforms in the United States that act as intermediaries between companies and consumers to gather important information about their products. Here we present nine online sites that send you free samples in 2022.

1. Walmart

The American retail giant has two services that ship free samples, with shipping paid by you:

• Walmart Beauty Box: upon registering, you receive a free box filled with beauty products. You only pay $6.98 for shipping.

• Walmart Baby Box: parents or those expecting a baby can obtain samples of baby products. You pay $5 for shipping, but the box and all its contents are free.

2. P&G Good Everyday

The Procter & Gamble company runs a program, P&G Good Everyday, through which it ships free samples of its well-known products.

• The program is completely free.

• You register via the P&G Good Everyday page by providing your name, email address, and password.

• The mechanics revolve around earning points:

○ You earn 25 points for signing up

○ You earn 10 points for trying samples on the site

○ You earn 25 points for completing surveys

○ 50 points for referring a friend

○ You earn 250 points for scanning a receipt

• With points, you can redeem rewards, such as receiving samples from leading brands of their products, including:

○ Pampers

○ Old Spice

○ Tide

○ Crest

○ Charmin

○ Mr. Clean

○ Gillette

○ DURACELL

• When you register, you can also receive tips, recipes, and offers related to their products.

• The program also aims to enable donations to causes you support through your points.

3. PINCHme

PINCHme is a company that specializes in sending free samples of various products in the United States.

• To sign up, visit their site and enter your personal details, such as name, email, password, your mailing address (for shipping the samples) and your birth date, or you can even join via your Facebook account.

• After completing your profile, you can select the type of samples you prefer to receive.

• Among the brands you might receive are:

○ Garnier

○ L’Oréal

○ Procter & Gamble

○ Unilever

○ Kellogg’s

○ Starbucks

○ And others

• The key is that you must share your impressions after using the product to earn PINCHme coins, which you can redeem for rewards, such as discounts and free products.

4. Influenster

Influenster is a platform that sends you free beauty product samples.

• If you want free samples, you must be willing to share your opinion about the brand and your usage experience on social media.

• The platform’s main objective is to collect consumer product reviews.

• When you register on Influenster, you select the types of products you’re interested in receiving.

• VoxBoxes are product boxes with samples, of retail size, which may include various products such as:

○ Beauty products

○ Snacks

○ Pet foods

○ Home improvement products

○ Wellness products

• You need to stay active on the platform, filling out surveys and posting reviews to receive more products.

• Influenster is available on web and in the app.

5. SampleSource

• Signing up for SampleSource is very straightforward:

○ Enter your personal details, such as name, email, password, and mailing address

○ Answer the questions the site presents to learn the types of products you’re interested in, such as household cleaners, makeup, health, beauty, foods and snacks, among others.

• When the platform has products that match your preferences, they will email you to start the shipping process.

• Because the platform’s aim, according to SampleSource, is that you “make smart purchasing decisions” by trying before you buy, you can only request samples once per offer period and one package per household. Duplicate orders will be removed.

6. BzzAgent

• This platform sends free samples of various products such as:

○ Skincare items

○ Food

○ Makeup

○ Baby products.

• To receive free samples, you must register with your name and email, then answer a survey about the products you prefer to receive.

• When BzzAgent has a campaign where they think you’d be a good fit, they send you an email with more information and a link to apply.

• After receiving the product, you must try it and share your experience. BzzAgent will send publishing instructions, which can range from posting your experience on social media to writing a more detailed review for other blogs.

7. Smiley360

Smiley360 is an online consumer community that is given certain products to try for free in order to share their opinions.

• The main objective of this community is the opportunity to try new products from different brands before anyone else, so you can share your impressions of them.

• It operates on a rewards model, where you complete missions to earn points and badges that would allow you to receive more quantities of the products you prefer.

• To sign up, you can do so easily with your email and password or via a Facebook or Twitter account. You must be over 13 years old.

• The platform provides avenues to share your opinions directly with brands or within the community.

8. Ripple Street

Ripple Street

A difference from the previous options, with Ripple Street, applicants must encourage that products be tested by family and friends.

• As the platform states, “Ripple Street is the leading peer-to-peer marketing platform connecting brands with their biggest fans at home.”

• To sign up, you can do so with an email and password or through one of your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Apple accounts.

• When you choose one of their events, you commit to using the product and posting reviews and opinions about the consumption experience among your acquaintances. The platform will indicate how and where to do this to meet their code of conduct guidelines.

• By meeting your milestones, you can receive more product, coupons, or exclusive offers.

9. Parenthood by Healthline (formerly EverydayFamily)

Parenthood by Healthline, formerly known as EverydayFamily, is a portal with information on family health and well-being, especially that of your children.

• By registering on the site with just your email, you will receive newsletters and, in addition, you could also obtain:

○ Coupons

○ Exclusive discounts

○ Diapers

○ Free baby product samples

○ Baby magazines

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