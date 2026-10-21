Will You Fly in 2027? US Flight Routes See Increases of Up to 51.5%

If plan to travel by plane within the United States in 2027, there are routes you should review more carefully before purchasing your tickets. An analysis identified routes where fares rose by more than 30% in a year, peaking at an increase of 51.5%. While this data cannot guarantee that prices will rise again next year, it does show where the cost of flying has already made a significant jump.

Which flight routes became the most expensive?

The Money Talks News portal, based on an analysis by Upgraded Points using information from the United States Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), compared national airfares over the most recent four quarters available in their study: from Q3 2024 to Q2 2025, versus the same period prior.

The result provides a signal for your travel budget: some connections recorded increases of over 40%. These are the five routes with the largest percentage increases on the list:

The figures correspond to the average price for a single leg, including the taxes and fees applied when purchasing the ticket. They do not necessarily reflect the price you will find on a specific date nor the cost of a round trip.

Will these flights be more expensive in 2027?

Here’s an important distinction: the study identifies the routes that rose the most during the period analyzed, but it is not a forecast of prices for 2027. Presenting it as a guaranteed list of increases for the coming year would go beyond what the data show.

Still, the figures provide a useful reference if you have relatives in other cities, travel for work or plan to visit destinations within the country. A $105.28 increase on a one-way ticket, as occurred on the Austin–Detroit route, could amount to more than $200 in additional costs for a round trip per person if the fare gap remains similar in both directions.

And if you travel with your partner or with your children, the impact multiplies. What seems like a manageable difference on a single ticket can become a substantial expense for the whole family.

How can you avoid overpaying for a flight?

Before buying, compare different dates and nearby airports when possible. Also check the final price, not just the fare that first appears in the search: checked luggage, seat selection and other optional services can raise the total.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics publishes information on national airfares and explains what concepts are included in its averages. Checking it helps you distinguish between a general trend and the concrete price offered by an airline.

You don’t need to rule out a route just because its fares have risen. But it is wise to avoid a rushed purchase: compare the total cost, review alternatives and set up price alerts if you still have leeway to choose the date.

For 2027, the lesson isn’t that these routes will necessarily rise again. The point is that the price of flying varies a lot by route, and knowing that history can help you make a more informed decision before committing part of your budget.