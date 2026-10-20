Social Security: The Tax That Could Surprise Middle-Income Retirees in the United States

After decades of work, many retirees expect their Social Security checks to provide a secure and predictable stream of income. However, a portion of those funds may be subject to federal taxes when combined with a pension, withdrawals from a retirement account, or bank interest. The problem is that the income thresholds that trigger those taxes have not kept pace with inflation for decades, a situation that can affect people with middle incomes as well.

Why do some retirees pay taxes on Social Security?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) does not treat all Social Security benefits as tax-free. The obligation depends on the taxpayer’s combined income and filing status for tax purposes.

According to the IRS’s official guidance, to perform the calculation you add one-half of your annual Social Security benefits to your other income, including certain tax-exempt interest.

The federal thresholds are:

These figures appear in IRS Publication 915, which is devoted to the tax treatment of Social Security benefits.

There is an important clarification: that 85% of the benefit being taxable does not mean you pay an 85% tax. It means that portion may be included in the taxable income at the tax rate that applies to your situation.

How can inflation affect middle-income retirees?

The detail that often goes overlooked is the age of those thresholds. Congress set the initial thresholds at $25,000 for individual filers and $32,000 for couples in the 1983 legislation, effective for 1984. In 1993, it added the upper thresholds of $34,000 and $44,000.

Since then, those federal thresholds have not been adjusted for inflation, according to the legislative history published by the Social Security Administration.

This matters because the cost of living and nominal incomes have risen over the years. A person receiving a modest pension, withdrawing from an IRA, and collecting Social Security can exceed the thresholds even if they are not considered wealthy.

The COLA for 2027 is announced in October. Credit: Shutterstock

Imagine a retiree who receives $24,000 per year from Social Security and another $15,000 from a pension. Half of her benefits equals $12,000; when you add that to the pension, her combined income for this calculation comes to $27,000. Since she surpasses the individual threshold of $25,000, part of her benefits could be subject to taxes.

The exact taxable amount is determined by the IRS rules and calculations. But it demonstrates why it is not enough to look at the monthly check alone to know whether there will be a tax bill.

Does the new $6,000 deduction eliminate Social Security taxes?

No. The federal tax law enacted in 2025 included an additional deduction for certain 65-plus taxpayers, but it did not eliminate the rules that determine how much of Social Security benefits are taxable.

The IRS explains that the deduction can reach $6,000 per person, or $12,000 for a married couple filing jointly if both qualify. It is available for tax years 2025 through 2028 and begins to phase down when the modified adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 for a single person or $150,000 for a jointly filing couple.

Details are in the IRS’s official guide on the senior deduction.

The difference is significant: the deduction can reduce the taxable income and, therefore, the final tax bill for an eligible individual. It does not change the initial calculation that determines how much of Social Security is taxable, nor does it guarantee that all retirees will stop paying taxes on their benefits.

What can retirees do to avoid surprises when filing taxes?

The best step is to review the full-year income, not just the monthly check. A pension, IRA withdrawals, dividends, and interest can alter the tax outcome.

Before filing, it is advisable to:

Social Security remains a crucial source of income for millions of retirees. Precisely because of that, understanding the tax rules matters as much as knowing how much money will arrive each month. A tax surprise can reduce the take-home income when there is little room in the budget to adjust.