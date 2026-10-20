IRS Increases Tax Credit to Over $4,000: Who Is Eligible?

If you worked during the year, have modest earnings, and support your children, there is a tax benefit worth checking before you file your next return. The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) can mean thousands of dollars for working families in the United States.

For the 2026 tax year, the maximum amounts rise with annual indexing. According to information published by Yahoo Finance, the credit can reach $4,427 if you have one qualifying child and up to $8,231 if you have three or more.

But there’s a caveat that is often overlooked among the more eye-catching headlines: it isn’t enough to simply work or have children to receive the maximum amount. The money depends on your income, your family situation, and other IRS requirements.

How much money can you receive from the EITC in 2026?

The maximum amounts for the 2026 tax year are as follows:

These amounts correspond to the 2026 tax year, whose return is filed in 2027. Do not confuse them with the amounts applicable to the return you file in 2026 for income earned in 2025.

The EITC is a refundable credit. This means that if you meet the requirements, you could receive money even if you don’t owe federal income taxes. However, the final amount may be lower than the maximum advertised.

What requirements do you need to meet to receive more than $4,000?

The IRS calculates the benefit based on your earned income, your adjusted gross income, your tax filing status, and the number of qualifying children. There is also a limit on investment income.

For the 2026 tax year, earned income and adjusted gross income generally must be below these limits:

These limits do not guarantee that you’ll receive the maximum. The calculation also depends on how much you earned and other eligibility conditions.

If you are self-employed, delivering through apps, or running a small business, your earned income could also count. The IRS includes certain earnings from self-employment within the income that can qualify you for the credit.

You can check the figures and the conditions on the official IRS page about the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Can cryptocurrency gains leave you without the credit?

Yes, depending on your investment income. For the 2026 tax year, the investment income limit is $12,200. Surpassing it can prevent you from claiming the EITC.

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a benefit that very few claim, even though it puts more money in your pocket than other tax credits. Credit: Shutterstock

Therefore, if you bought and sold cryptocurrency, received dividends, or generated other investment income, don’t review only your salary. You should also calculate the income that counts toward this limit and verify how it is reported for tax purposes.

The warning is important: a gain that seems small relative to your annual income could change your eligibility. Don’t assume you qualify without reviewing all the figures.

How can you claim the money with the IRS?

To apply for the credit, you must file your federal tax return and complete the appropriate forms. If you have a qualifying child, you will normally also need to include the EIC Worksheet (Schedule EIC).

You can start with the IRS’s official assistant to check if you qualify and review the instructions before you file.

There’s one last detail to keep in mind: the credit isn’t an automatic check simply because you live in the United States. You must meet the requirements and claim it correctly.

If your earnings were low or moderate in 2026, reviewing your eligibility can make a real difference in the money you have available next year. Don’t let a lack of awareness about a tax benefit cause you to miss a help you could qualify for.