Walmart Expands Medical Benefits in 2027: 250+ Free Medications and Paid Leave

If you work at Walmart in the United States, the medical benefits you choose for 2027 could make a difference in your family budget. The company announced an expansion of its coverage that includes more than 250 medications with a $0 copay, free access to specialists for certain diseases, and a new paid parental leave for parents of babies who need intensive care.

The announcement comes at a time when paying for visits, prescriptions, and health insurance represents a constant burden for many households. However, there is one detail worth looking at carefully: while Walmart expands coverage, the initial cost of its medical plan will also increase slightly.

According to the press release from Walmart, the main changes will take effect on January 1, 2027, although the new neonatal hospitalization leave will begin earlier.

What medications will Walmart offer at no cost in 2027?

The main novelty is a category called Zero Dollar, which will include more than 250 generic, brand-name, and specialty medications at no cost for employees enrolled in most eligible medical plans.

The list includes certain types of insulin and inhalers, in addition to treatments for some chronic diseases.

El descuento para empleados de Walmart se aplicaba anteriormente solamente a productos frescos y a la mayoría de las mercancías generales, como ropa y juguetes. Crédito: PJ McDonnell | Shutterstock

There will also be coverage for certain GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, for employees with type 2 diabetes, subject to prior clinical authorization. This does not mean Walmart will cover these drugs for weight loss when prescribed solely for that purpose.

The company also cautions that you should review the list of covered medications to verify if your prescription will be included in the no-cost category or in another with a copay.

You can consult the details on Walmart’s official benefits portal.

What happens if you have a baby in intensive care?

Another major change affects families dealing with a neonatal hospitalization. Since November 17, 2026, employees who meet the requirements can receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave if their baby is admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) within the first 28 days of life and remains hospitalized.

This leave can be combined with other maternity and paternity leaves. In certain cases, frontline employees may accrue up to 28 weeks of paid leave.

For a family that must spend days or weeks in the hospital with a newborn, having paid time off can relieve part of the financial pressure and allow parents to focus on caring for the baby.

How much will Walmart’s health insurance cost in 2027?

The expansion of benefits does not mean that all of the insurance is free. Walmart reported that the premium for its initial medical plan will rise by $1.50 per biweekly pay period, reaching $39.80.

That equates to roughly $86.23 per month on average, although the actual amount will depend on the pay schedule and the plan chosen.

Moreover, the changes are not identical for all employees. Eligibility and costs depend on the available plan and enrollment conditions.

How long do you have to choose your benefits?

The annual Walmart enrollment period began on October 10 and ends on November 6, 2026. If you work for the company, you can review your options at One.Walmart.com/AE.

Don’t just check how much you’ll pay for the premium. Also review whether your usual medications will be covered, how much you’ll pay for prescriptions that don’t fall into the $0 category, and what medical services your family will need over the coming year.

A cheaper insurance plan isn’t always more convenient if you end up paying much more for your treatments. And expanded coverage doesn’t guarantee that all medical expenses will disappear. The key is to review the terms before choosing.