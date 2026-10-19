What Is a Mortgage? How to Apply and the Different Types of Mortgages

Contents in this article Key points

What is a mortgage?

What requirements do I need to apply for a mortgage?

How to apply for a mortgage?

How many types of mortgages are there? 1.- Simple mortgage 2.- Fixed-rate mortgage

3.- Adjustable-rate mortgage 4.- Interest loans

Conclusions

FAQs

What happens if I stop paying my mortgage?

What does mortgage refinancing mean?

How long does mortgage approval take?

Can I make extra payments to reduce my debt?

Sources

Buying a home or a place to establish your own business can be the dream of millions of people, but a reality for far fewer. Having enough liquidity to purchase a property can be a real crossroads, and mortgage loans exist for that purpose. In this article we will explain what mortgages are, what the process is to apply for one, where you can do it, how many types there are, and much more.

Key Points

What is a mortgage?

Mortgage loans, also known as mortgage loans, are loans provided by a bank or another institution that are specifically intended for buying a property. This includes the purchase of land, houses, apartments, or any other real estate. The lending organization, referred to as the lender, agrees to lend the borrower the agreed amount, while offering some asset as collateral to secure the repayment.

In a mortgage, payment dates are established, covering the total amount borrowed plus the interest charged over the life of the debt. In many cases, if not in most, the property itself serves as the collateral guaranteeing that the borrowers will make their payments on time and as agreed.

A more formal definition is given by IDFC First Bank: “the term mortgage essentially denotes a legal agreement that transfers the conditional right of ownership of an asset or property from its owner to a lender as security for a loan,” as stated on its website.

When you finish paying off your mortgage, your property will be released by the bank or institution that lent you the money.

What requirements do I need to apply for a mortgage?

Requirements can vary from one institution to another, but there will always be general measures that organizations will want you to prove in order to grant a mortgage loan. Some of the general requirements include:

Some additional requirements that may be requested include:

How to apply for a mortgage?

Once you have gathered all the documentation the lender has requested, you must wait for your application to be processed. It may take several weeks before a decision is reached, but never months. Before approval, institutions will review your credit history as well as your credit score. They will also arrange an appointment to visit the property you intend to buy and inspect it to determine its value.

If the features and value of the property serve as adequate collateral, your mortgage loan will be approved. If they detect irregularities or inconsistencies, they will not green-light your mortgage. If the application is approved, the lender will offer the borrower a loan up to a determined amount and at a specific interest rate.

The idea is that the borrower repays the total loan amount plus the interest, which will be paid over a defined number of years, until the purchased property is free of any mortgage lien.

Typical mortgage terms are 15 and 30 years, though some can accommodate longer terms. The cost of the loan is mainly determined by the mortgage interest rates, which can vary according to a number of parameters.

How many types of mortgages are there?

Mortgage types can vary according to their own characteristics and interest rates. Below we will outline the types of mortgages currently available in the United States real estate market.

1.- Simple Mortgage

These are home loans that adhere to the guidelines set by the National Federal Home Loan Association and the Federal Mortgage Loan Corporation, two of the most important mortgage agencies in the United States.

They offer down payments as low as 3%. For 2023, the federal maximum loan limit was $726,200.

2.- Fixed-Rate Mortgage

A fixed-rate mortgage is one in which the interest rate remains constant throughout the life of the loan. Your monthly payments will always be fixed, regardless of market fluctuations, and this is something you should verify in advance in your contract. Your rate will never be affected by external economic changes. It is the most popular option in the global market.

3.- Adjustable-Rate Mortgage

It is commonly known as an ARM, for its English acronym. In this type of mortgage, the interest rate is fixed for an initial period, but once that period ends, it can change based on prevailing interest rates.

Generally, the initial rates tend to be lower than those currently prevailing on the market, but later they may become less affordable in the long term. Adjustable-rate loans typically have caps on how high the interest rate can rise.

4.- Interest-Only Loans

These are mortgages where the borrower pays only the interest on the loan during an initial phase, without reducing the principal amount. “After this phase, the mortgage loan switches to regular payments. While it offers short-term relief, borrowers should be prepared for higher payments later on,” explains an IDC First Bank analysis.

Conclusions

Mortgages are a fundamental tool for those looking to acquire a property but who do not have enough resources immediately. These mortgage loans enable financing the purchase of homes, land, or other real estate, using the acquired property itself as collateral.

However, it is important to note that the application process can be complex, as it requires meeting specific requirements such as proof of income, credit history, and employment tenure, among others. Additionally, approval will depend on both the applicant’s solvency and the value of the property.

There are different types of mortgages, each with advantages and disadvantages depending on the borrower’s profile and market conditions.

FAQs

What happens if I stop paying my mortgage?

The lender may foreclose on the property

What does mortgage refinancing mean?

It involves replacing your current loan with another one that has more favorable terms.

How long does mortgage approval take?

The mortgage approval process can take between two and six weeks, though this can vary depending on the institution and the complexity of the case. The timeframe depends on several factors: how quickly you provide the required documentation, the review of your credit history, the appraisal of the property, and the applicant’s financial situation.

Some institutions may offer faster processes if you are already a customer or meet certain requirements, but in general it is normal for it to take at least a couple of weeks to ensure the application is thoroughly reviewed.

Can I make extra payments to reduce my debt?

Yes, in most mortgages it is possible to make extra payments to reduce the debt, but it is important to review the contract terms. Some loans allow prepayments without penalties, which helps to reduce the outstanding principal and long-term interest. However, others may impose prepayment penalties to compensate the lender for the interest that would be foregone.

Sources

–IDFC First Bank

–World Remit

–BBVA

–Consumer Financial Protection Bureau