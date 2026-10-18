Investing your money in an investment or a brokerage account can bring you substantial gains over time, but at the same time they remain risky to the point that you could lose all your money, provided a series of factors come into play.

If you are someone who intends to grow their money in a more moderate way, you can put it into one of the most popular savings accounts, although, as with all things in life, there are certain pros and cons to consider in order to choose the option that best fits your needs, as The Balance notes.

Bank Savings Account

A bank savings account does pay a yield, but it is very modest—roughly 0.06% interest on deposits under $100,000 in the account. But there are also online bank savings options that offer competitive rates around 1% APY.

Pros:

Easy to open: minimum opening deposits are typically low and you can have several accounts.

minimum opening deposits are typically low and you can have several accounts. FDIC insured: if the bank fails and they cannot recover your money, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures deposits up to $250,000.

if the bank fails and they cannot recover your money, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures deposits up to $250,000. Easy access to funds: they have few restrictions on accessing your money. In some accounts, you can withdraw money up to six times per month; if you exceed, you may be charged a fee.

they have few restrictions on accessing your money. In some accounts, you can withdraw money up to six times per month; if you exceed, you may be charged a fee. Ideal for emergency savings: they are ideal for emergency funds for unexpected life events, such as job loss or a prolonged illness.

Cons:

Low interest rates don’t keep up with inflation: since there is no risk in this type of account, the reward is really small.

since there is no risk in this type of account, the reward is really small. Fees are not fixed: high-yield accounts have variable rates, so just as they can rise, the safest is that they decline.

high-yield accounts have variable rates, so just as they can rise, the safest is that they decline. Taxes owed on accrued interest: although you should know whether you owe taxes on the interest your money earns, it only applies when you earn $10 or more in interest per year.

Certificates of Deposit (CDs)

It is one of the safest investment systems that exist. The investments made are not high risk, but they yield higher returns than a savings account. Usually you can open an account starting from $500 or $1,000.

Pros:

Insured up to $250,000 per issuer: they are also insured by the FDIC and the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). You can hold several CDs issued by different banks and all will be protected.

they are also insured by the FDIC and the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). You can hold several CDs issued by different banks and all will be protected. Higher interest rates: depending on the term length of your CD you can have from 0.06% and 0.56% APY up to 2.00% APY. The longer your term, the higher the yield.

depending on the term length of your CD you can have from 0.06% and 0.56% APY up to 2.00% APY. The longer your term, the higher the yield. Variety of terms, including no-penalty CDs: when you buy a CD, look online banks and credit unions, which often have higher CD rates than traditional institutions, and consider when you’ll need access to that money to choose the right term length. You can review options for a no-penalty CD.

Cons:

Withdrawal penalties: if you put all your money into a long-term CD and then need it back at any time, you’ll have to pay an early withdrawal penalty. The penalty could be as small as one month of interest or up to 12 months of interest, depending on the CD term.

if you put all your money into a long-term CD and then need it back at any time, you’ll have to pay an early withdrawal penalty. The penalty could be as small as one month of interest or up to 12 months of interest, depending on the CD term. You need to move quickly to lock in the best rates: CD interest rates can change overnight. If you’re considering opening a CD today, it’s important to know that if you wait, that rate may not be available tomorrow.

CD interest rates can change overnight. If you’re considering opening a CD today, it’s important to know that if you wait, that rate may not be available tomorrow. CDs can be called early: beware of any special features of the CD before buying. For example, if a CD is “callable,” a bank might redeem it before maturity if it wishes. Generally, these callable CDs pay a higher interest rate because there is no guarantee you’ll receive that rate until the maturity date.