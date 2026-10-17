How to Find Government Money You Could Get Without a Stimulus Check

Not all the money you could recover in the United States makes the news. Sometimes it’s a tax refund you never claimed, a check that never reached your address, or funds that remained under your name after you closed an account.

If you’re looking for a stimulus check, there’s an important distinction: the Internal Revenue Service has confirmed that the window to reclaim the former federal economic impact payments has closed. That doesn’t mean you can’t have other funds pending. The official USA.gov portal itself gathers several tools to locate unclaimed money, though each one corresponds to a different situation.

The opportunity lies in reviewing which payments might be due to you before you write off that money.

What money could you claim even if you never requested a stimulus check?

One of the first options is to search for unclaimed funds in the state where you live or where you previously resided. According to USA.gov, state governments hold a substantial portion of these resources, which can come from forgotten bank accounts, insurance policies, or funds managed by various entities.

You can start at Unclaimed.org, a portal of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators that links to the official records of each state. The search is free.

There are also other possibilities:

These alternatives appear in USA.gov’s official guide on unclaimed money. Not everyone will have funds available, but checking the records can help you discover whether there is a pending payment.

How to know if the Government owes you money?

Begin by recalling the states you’ve lived in, the employers you worked for, and the bank accounts you closed. Then search your name in the relevant official records.

If you suspect you have a pending federal refund, visit the IRS’s Where’s My Refund? If you moved after filing your return, also check whether the address on file is still correct. USA.gov explains that a check sent to a previous address can be returned to the IRS.

Keep in mind that there isn’t a single federal database that gathers all unclaimed money. The Treasury Department notes that each agency manages its own records. Therefore, finding a result in one database doesn’t mean that all your potential payments will appear there.

Beware of false promises of free money

If you receive a message that promises an immediate stimulus check in exchange for paying a fee or handing over your banking details, be wary. Official unclaimed money searches are free, and you don’t need to pay an intermediary to verify whether there is a fund in your name.

Don’t confuse a pending refund with a new aid program either. There’s no reason to assume the Government has approved another stimulus check just because unclaimed funds exist.

Spending a few minutes checking the official records can help you locate money you already deserve. The key is to verify each result and file the claim with the responsible agency, without sharing sensitive information with strangers.