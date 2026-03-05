A Working Man Tops Box Office, Dethrones Snow White

NEW YORK (AP) — In an unexpected twist, Jason Statham’s thriller “A Working Man” topped the box office, quickly overtaking the waning “Snow White,” according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Even after a middling debut, industry expectations had Disney’s live-action remake remaining the weekend’s top draw at theaters in the United States and Canada. However, “Snow White,” plagued by bad buzz and negative reactions, collapsed in its second weekend, plunging 66%.

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios’ “A Working Man,” directed by David Ayer, exceeded expectations with a debut of $15.2 million. Co-written by Sylvester Stallone, “A Working Man” reunites Statham and Ayer after last year’s success “The Beekeeper” (global total of $162 million). This time, Statham plays a construction worker with an elite military past, illustrating that Statham has achieved something relatively rare in today’s film industry: profitability.

However, the most telling headline may have been the rapid erosion of moviegoers’ interest in “Snow White.” The Marc Webb-directed film starring Rachel Zegler was expected to revive theaters after a rough start to 2025. Produced for more than $250 million, the movie has become a poisoned apple, with a two-week global haul of $143.1 million.

Next weekend, Warner Bros.’ “A Minecraft Movie” is expected to win the weekend at the box office and, like “Snow White,” target family audiences.

Below are the Friday-to-Sunday box office totals for U.S. and Canada theaters, according to Comscore:

1. “A Working Man”, $15.2 million

2. “Snow White”, $14.2 million

3. “The Chosen: Last Supper”, $11.5 million

4. “The Woman in the Yard”, $9.5 million

5. “Death of a Unicorn”, $5.8 million

6. “Princess Mononoke”, $4.0 million

7. “Captain America: Brave New World”, $2.8 million

8. “Black Bag”, $2.2 million

9. “Mickey 17”, $1.9 million

10. “Novocaine”, $1.5 million