Hawkins City Currently Has $3.4 Million in Debt

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – On Tuesday night, the town of Hawkins held its first city council meeting of the year.

The council discussed the city’s audit for the 2023-2024 period, including expenditures through September 2025.

Currently, the city carries a debt of $3.4 million.

Spending totaled around $2.6 million, up from $2.1 million in the prior year.

David Godwin, an auditor and managing partner at David Godwin CPA, PLLC, says that most of the debt comes from bonds and some notes payable.

“Generally speaking, I believe the most important thing for the city is to analyze what services residents want and need, and then the council should address this issue, taking all these factors into account,” Godwin said.

Deborah Rushing took office as mayor in April 2024. The city council unanimously approved calling elections for the mayor’s office and other positions, to be held on May 2.