Hawkins City Currently Has $3.4 Million in Debt

March 5, 2026

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – On Tuesday night, the town of Hawkins held its first city council meeting of the year.

The council discussed the city’s audit for the 2023-2024 period, including expenditures through September 2025.

Currently, the city carries a debt of $3.4 million.

Spending totaled around $2.6 million, up from $2.1 million in the prior year.

David Godwin, an auditor and managing partner at David Godwin CPA, PLLC, says that most of the debt comes from bonds and some notes payable.

“Generally speaking, I believe the most important thing for the city is to analyze what services residents want and need, and then the council should address this issue, taking all these factors into account,” Godwin said.

Deborah Rushing took office as mayor in April 2024. The city council unanimously approved calling elections for the mayor’s office and other positions, to be held on May 2.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Court Lifts Restrictions on Tactics in Minnesota Immigration Raids

Latest Posts