Court Lifts Restrictions on Tactics in Minnesota Immigration Raids

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit was persuaded to freeze a district court ruling that barred officers from using tear gas and other tactics against peaceful protesters while the administration pursues an appeal. The Metro Surge operation in Minnesota’s Twin Cities—Minneapolis and St. Paul—began in early December.

A court order issued last week by Judge Kate Menendez undermines “the ability of officers to protect themselves and the public in highly dangerous circumstances,” the government lawyers argued.

Minnesota remains a major focus of immigration raids by agencies under the Department of Homeland Security. State and local officials who oppose the effort were subpoenaed by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, in an investigation into claims that they obstructed federal actions.

A political action committee founded by former Vice President Kamala Harris is urging donors to step up to aid Governor Tim Walz, her running mate in 2024, and contribute to a defense fund.

“The Department of Justice is pursuing Trump’s enemies list,” the message says, referring to President Donald Trump.

In Maine, meanwhile, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, said she would not grant confidential license requests sought by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a decision reflecting her displeasure with tactics used elsewhere. Renee Good was shot dead by an immigration agent in Minneapolis on January 7. A request for comment from CBP was not answered.

“We haven’t revoked existing licenses, but we have paused issuing new ones. We want to ensure that Maine licenses won’t be used for illegal purposes,” Bellows said.

Portland Public Schools, Maine’s largest and most diverse district, said they kept doors closed for a few minutes at two schools on Tuesday due to concerns about Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

“This is an understandably tense moment in our community as reports and rumors of immigration enforcement actions grow,” the district said.

Greg Bovino of the Border Patrol, who has commanded the operations, stated that more than 10,000 people unlawfully in the United States have been arrested in Minnesota over the past year, including 3,000 “of the most dangerous criminals” in the past six weeks during Metro Surge.

Bovino defended his “troops” and insisted that their actions are “legal, ethical and moral.”

Julia Decker, policy director at the Minnesota Immigrant Law Center, said advocates have no way of knowing whether the government’s arrest numbers and the descriptions of people in custody are accurate.

Separately, a federal judge said he is willing to grant bail and release two men after hearing conflicting testimony about an alleged assault on an immigration officer. Prosecutors are appealing. One of the men was shot in the thigh last week.

Vice President JD Vance will travel to Minneapolis on Thursday for a roundtable with local leaders and community members, according to people familiar with his plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the trip had not yet been officially announced.