Tyler Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Fatal Car Crash

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A Tyler man who had previously been sought in connection with a 2016 fatal traffic crash has pleaded guilty to the charge.

Court records indicate that 69-year-old Frank Brinkney Cobb Jr. reached a deal with prosecutors on April 28 in Judge Debby Gunter’s court and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, agreeing to a 20-year prison sentence.

Cobb killed a pedestrian, 32-year-old Jessica Lynn Palma of Tyler, in a crash that occurred in September 2016.

Cobb’s driver’s license had been revoked for medical reasons and he was not legally authorized to drive at the time of the incident, according to court records.

Cobb was formally charged in December 2016, but never appeared for court hearings. He was located in December 2025 near Lake o’ the Pines.