Tyler Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Fatal Car Crash

May 27, 2026

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A Tyler man who had previously been sought in connection with a 2016 fatal traffic crash has pleaded guilty to the charge.

Court records indicate that 69-year-old Frank Brinkney Cobb Jr. reached a deal with prosecutors on April 28 in Judge Debby Gunter’s court and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, agreeing to a 20-year prison sentence.

Cobb killed a pedestrian, 32-year-old Jessica Lynn Palma of Tyler, in a crash that occurred in September 2016.

Cobb’s driver’s license had been revoked for medical reasons and he was not legally authorized to drive at the time of the incident, according to court records.

Cobb was formally charged in December 2016, but never appeared for court hearings. He was located in December 2025 near Lake o’ the Pines.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
US Immigration Agency Recovers from Financial Crisis

Latest Posts