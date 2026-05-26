Quitman Man Sentenced to 65 Years for Plotting Group Beating of a Woman

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A jury has convicted a Quitman man of 56 years in prison for planning a group beating of a woman inside her home.

Bryan Scott Ransom, 56, was found guilty of the second-degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The jury’s deliberations lasted less than an hour on Tuesday, and on Wednesday they sentenced Ransom to 65 years, according to a release from the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation began on April 6, 2023, when Ransom, along with Ruby Issacs, Acey Joe Farris, and an unidentified woman, drove to the woman’s residence.

Armed with a knife, a machete, pepper spray, and a club, the group beat the woman’s body, face, and head, causing serious injuries, according to the release.

While the woman lay on the ground, Ransom stepped on her arm to prevent her from defending herself.

She required stitches to her chin and staples to her forehead, according to the release.

“The defendant is a violent man who arrived at the victim’s property with violent intentions. I believe he orchestrated the entire attack,” said Angela Albers, the Wood County district attorney, in the release. “The victim’s life will never be the same because of the defendant’s and his accomplices’ senseless and reckless actions. The people of Wood County are safer now that the defendant will be behind bars.”

The jury also determined that Ransom had a prior conviction for aggravated assault against a family member.

Issacs pled guilty in 2025 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.