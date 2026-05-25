Sofía Vergara and Owen Wilson Star in Telemundo Ad That Sparks Excitement for World Cup 2026

May 25, 2026

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The video spot, blending humor, energy, and a cultural angle, centers on actress Sofía Vergara and actor Owen Wilson.

The commercial not only highlights the world’s most-watched soccer tournament, but also aims to deepen the cultural connection with Latino soccer fans across the United States.

In the ad, Owen Wilson, a well-known actor and LAFC enthusiast, appears excited about soccer and is trying to improve his Spanish to fully immerse himself in World Cup coverage. His natural talent for comedy blends with his curiosity about the beautiful game.

The actress Sofía Vergara, a fervent follower of Colombian soccer, guides Wilson on this cultural and linguistic learning journey. Through scenes filled with humor and charisma, Vergara emphasizes that the most authentic way to experience soccer is to do it in Spanish, underscoring the excitement that the Latino community feels for the tournament.

The exchange between the two artists highlights a clear strategy: to make soccer a shared cultural experience, where language and passion become essential ingredients for fully enjoying the World Cup.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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