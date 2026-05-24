Economist who nailed three consecutive World Cups reveals 2026 champion (not who you expect)

This German financial strategist, the head of Strategy and Economics at the London-based British firm Panmure Liberum, is not a coach nor a former footballer, but for twelve years he has been getting right what many sports experts fail to predict: who lifts the World Cup trophy.

His track record is impressive: Klement predicted that Germany would win in Brazil 2014, that France would be champions in Russia 2018, and that Argentina would do the same in Qatar 2022. Three editions, three hits.

That’s why, when he talks about the World Cup to be played between June 11 and July 19, 2026 on the soil of the United States, Mexico and Canada, football fans pay close attention.

According to his mathematical model, the champion will be the Netherlands, a team that has reached three finals in its history (in 1974, 1978 and 2010) without ever lifting the trophy. To many, that sounds surprising. For Klement’s model, it is statistically solid.

In his most recent analysis, published by Panmure Liberum, the economist projects that the Netherlands will win the 2026 World Cup by defeating Portugal in the final, in what would be a high-voltage showdown against the squad led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The path projected for the Dutch includes eliminating Morocco, Canada, France and Spain before beating Portugal in the final, a road not easy, but one the model deems the most probable.

Klement uses variables such as GDP per capita, population size, the FIFA ranking, and a country’s average temperature to build his projections. What began as an academic exercise to show the limits of economic models ended up becoming a global media phenomenon.

Klement himself explained it on his blog: “I thought it would become an exercise to show the arrogance of economists who think they can forecast anything with a model. And then I did well. And again in 2018. And for a third time in 2022.”

Yet the analyst is clear about the limits of his tool. The model can forecast only about 50% of the outcome; the other 50% is, in his own words, “a matter of luck.”

For the Latino community in the United States, there’s a special note of interest. According to Klement’s calculations, Colombia would advance to the Round of 32, where it would be eliminated by Croatia in a knockout duel.

For the group stage, the model projects that Brazil, Spain, France, Argentina, Portugal and England will lead their groups without major trouble, though it warns that Argentina lacks the solidity of four years ago and is ruled out as a title contender.

With the World Cup just around the corner and excitement growing across the Hispanic community in Atlanta and the rest of the country, one question stands out: will the World Cup guru strike again? On June 11, the answer will begin to unfold.