Iceberg lettuce recalled after explosive diarrhea outbreak

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on its website on Saturday that the recall is due to a potential health risk.

Taylor Farms de Mexico, based in Guanajuato (Mexico), is voluntarily pulling from the U.S. market all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico because there is a possibility that it may be contaminated with ‘cyclospora’, the FDA said.

The company said that the lettuce was distributed between June 29 and July 16 across a total of 27 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

Here you can view the full list of states where distribution occurred.

“Consumers who purchased the recalled iceberg lettuce should discard it immediately and not consume it. A full refund may also be obtained at the establishment where the purchase was made,” the company said.

Taylor Fresh Foods clarified in a statement that no other product has been affected by the outbreak and that no Taylor Farms-brand salad kit contains iceberg lettuce.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 7,000 cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported, either confirmed or under investigation.