Taco Bell Announces Voluntary Recall to Prevent Explosive Diarrhea Cases

July 17, 2026

On Tuesday, the Taco Bell restaurant chain announced it had voluntarily and temporarily pulled certain ingredients from select locations as a precaution. The company said it would keep a close eye on the situation and would follow guidance from public health authorities.

During a Tuesday teleconference with reporters, federal health officials did not directly answer whether Taco Bell or any particular supplier or food distributor was under investigation.

“No doubt, the FDA is continuing its investigation to trace multiple agricultural products, including the sites that patients pointed to before they became ill,” said Donald Prater, the acting deputy commissioner for foods at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cyclospora is a microscopic, spherical parasite that typically causes watery diarrhea, with frequent stools and, on occasion, explosive bouts, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Outbreaks tend to occur more frequently in late spring and during the summer.

This parasite, which thrives in warmer conditions, infects the intestine and spreads through fecal matter. In the past, people have become infected after consuming fruits or vegetables that had been exposed to irrigation water contaminated with feces.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

Further reading

Previous
Health Experts Reveal Which Food Is Linked to the Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak

Latest Posts