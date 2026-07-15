Health Experts Reveal Which Food Is Linked to the Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak

(Gray News) – Health experts say they believe they have identified the source of the cyplospora outbreak as more cases of the already-known ‘explosive diarrhea’ continue to be reported.

The Michigan Department of Health said it identified lettuce and other salad herbs as the potential cause of the outbreak.

“Preliminary information has shown lettuce as a product that appears regularly in our investigation,” said the department’s chief medical officer, Natasha Bagdasarian.

The health authority added that the investigation is ongoing and so far they cannot determine whether other foods contribute to this outbreak. They also cannot identify any producer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of July 9 there had been 843 cases reported across 31 states. Michigan and New York leading the list, followed by Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina and Texas.

The CDC also reported more than 1,500 cases that remain under investigation. Of the reported cases, 86 required hospitalization. No deaths have been reported.

To reduce the risk of contracting cyplospora, the Michigan Department of Health recommends:

Buy whole heads of lettuce instead of pre-washed and packaged varieties

Remove the outer leaves of the lettuce and wash the inner leaves

Cook vegetables if possible

Peel vegetables

Wash all fresh vegetables

In prior outbreaks, cyplospora has been linked to packaged mixed salads, fresh cilantro, fresh basil, and raspberries.