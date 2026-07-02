Spike in Explosive Diarrhea Cases in Texas and 16 Other States

TYLER, Texas (East Texas News) – U.S. health authorities are monitoring a seasonal uptick in cyclosporiasis cases, an intestinal illness that can trigger “explosive” diarrhea, among other symptoms.

The rise in cases occurs when people eat contaminated food or drink contaminated water. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say there is no definitive understanding of how the Cyclospora parasite gets onto food and into water, and the public should take care to follow safe food-handling practices to prevent contamination.

Cases tend to surge during spring and summer, so cyclosporiasis season is considered to run from May 1 to August 31.

According to the CDC, over the past six weeks cases have been reported in 17 states, including Texas. Agencies are working to determine whether the 145 cases reported between May 1 and June 16, 2026 are linked to a common food source. Twenty of those individuals were hospitalized because of the illness.

This map shows where the 145 people who contracted cyclosporiasis in the United States have lived since May 1, 2026.

Cyclosporiasis cases may extend beyond the states where cases have been recorded, according to the CDC. The actual number of people sick with cyclosporiasis is likely higher than the reported figure, because some people recover without seeking medical care and are not tested for Cyclospora.