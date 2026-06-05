Three People Arrested After Drugs and Cash Seized in Sulphur Springs Raid

June 5, 2026

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people and seized a large cache of illegal drugs during a drug enforcement operation in Sulphur Springs, according to an announcement on Monday from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of an apartment, officers recovered 309 grams of cocaine, more than 1,600 grams of THC vape cartridges, 73 grams of psilocybin, 15 pounds of marijuana, two AR-style platform rifles, a handgun, and more than $73,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of now, the identities of those arrested, the charges filed against them, and information about bail have not been released.

Madelyn Carter

Madelyn Carter

My name is Madelyn Carter, and I’m a Texas-born journalist with a passion for telling stories that connect communities. I’ve spent the past decade covering everything from small-town events to major statewide issues, always striving to give a voice to those who might otherwise go unheard. For me, reporting isn’t just about delivering the news — it’s about building trust and shining a light on what matters most to Texans.

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