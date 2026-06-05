Three People Arrested After Drugs and Cash Seized in Sulphur Springs Raid

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people and seized a large cache of illegal drugs during a drug enforcement operation in Sulphur Springs, according to an announcement on Monday from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of an apartment, officers recovered 309 grams of cocaine, more than 1,600 grams of THC vape cartridges, 73 grams of psilocybin, 15 pounds of marijuana, two AR-style platform rifles, a handgun, and more than $73,000 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of now, the identities of those arrested, the charges filed against them, and information about bail have not been released.