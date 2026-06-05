Consumer Alert: Medication Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the product may have become contaminated with a cooling liquid due to a leak in the equipment during the filling process.
Haleon, the maker of the medication, says there have been no reported poisoning cases related to this issue.
Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels, a medication designed to quickly relieve pressure, bloating, and discomfort caused by excess gas in the stomach and intestines, are distinguished by their green color and packaging that features a green stripe.
The recall affects only the following lots:
|Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels (120 ct.)
|300674350419
|TL8K YH9X YH9Y
|30 Nov 2028 30 Nov 2028 30 Nov 2028
|13 Apr 2026 – 05 May 2026
|Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels (72 ct.)
|300439005721
|X78N
|30 Nov 2028
|05 May 2026 – 14 May 2026
No other lots of Gas-X Extra Strength, Gas-X Ultra, Gas-X Maximum, or Gas-X Ultimate are affected by this recall.
If you have a Gas-X product included in the recall, stop using it immediately and contact Haleon’s Consumer Care team to request a refund.