Aguirre Bets on a New Generation as Mexico Seeks World Cup Redemption

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MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s head coach Javier Aguirre opted for a new generation of players to take advantage of playing at home in the World Cup, in an effort to redeem himself after one of the Tri’s worst modern-era failures at Qatar 2022.

“El Vasco” Aguirre, who is leading the Mexican national team to a World Cup for a third time, refreshed a squad that floundered in Qatar and failed to advance past the group stage for the first time since 1978.

He called up 13 players who were not part of the team four years ago. The most notable of them is 17-year-old midfielder Gilberto Mora, who could become Mexico’s youngest World Cup participant.

Mexico’s youngest player to compete in a World Cup is Manuel “Chaquetas” Rosas, who was 18 years and 88 days old when he played in the tournament’s inaugural edition in 1930.

Brazilian legend Pelé is among the seven players who have appeared in a World Cup at 17. The youngest of all was Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside, at 17, in 1982 in Spain.

Based on when Mora makes his World Cup debut — Mexico opens against South Africa on June 11 — he would rank sixth or seventh on the all-time list of the tournament’s youngest players.

Among the veterans returning after the Qatar 2022 disappointment is goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who earned a World Cup call-up for a sixth time.

Although Ochoa, who debuted in a World Cup in 2006, has played in only three World Cups and is currently considered the backup to starter Raúl Rangel.

After facing South Africa at the Azteca Stadium, Mexico will take on South Korea in Guadalajara and close the first round against the Czech Republic on June 24.

Mexico, riding a seven-match unbeaten streak, has one more warm-up for the World Cup against Serbia, on June 4 in Toluca.

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Mexico roster:

Goalkeepers: Raúl Rangel (Chivas), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), Guillermo Ochoa (AEL Limassol).

Defenders: Jesús Gallardo (Toluca), Israel Reyes (América), Jorge Sánchez (PAOK), César Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Mateo Chávez (PSV Eindhoven).

Midfielders: Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Chivas), Obed Vargas (Atlético de Madrid), Brian Gutiérrez (Chivas), Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens), Edson Álvarez (Fenerbahçe), Gilberto Mora (Tijuana), César Huerta (Anderlecht), Álvaro Fidalgo (Real Betis), Luis Chávez (Dynamo Moscow).

Forwards: Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Julián Quiñones (Al-Qadsiah), Santiago Giménez (AC Milan), Guillermo Martínez (Pumas), Armando González (Chivas), Raúl Jiménez (Fulham).