Jasper County Woman Arrested After Vehicle Theft; Meth Found in Vehicle

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (East Texas News) – A pickup owner decided to take matters into his own hands to prevent the theft of his vehicle Tuesday morning in Jasper County.

Verónica Melvin, 31, of Bon Weir, is charged with robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a sheriff’s office report, a deputy responded to a roadside altercation on U.S. 96 near County Road 907 involving Melvin and a man. Melvin left the scene, but was detained shortly afterward, the report states.

The report indicates that Melvin had stolen the pickup, but the owner climbed into the bed of the truck as she drove away. While they were traveling on U.S. 96, the owner managed to break the rear window and caused the pickup to leave the roadway and roll into a ditch. A rifle was found on the driver’s seat.

According to the report, Melvin asked the deputy if she could retrieve her Altoids from the passenger seat; the container contained a small bag of methamphetamine.