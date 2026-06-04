U.S. Congress Debates Potential Consequences for ICE and Noem After Woman’s Murder

WASHINGTON (AP) — The killing of a Minnesota woman by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is reverberating on Capitol Hill, where Democrats and some Republicans pledge a forceful response, even as the administration’s aggressive deportation campaigns under President Donald Trump spark protests across the country.

Lawmakers are pressing for a slate of measures, from a full inquiry into the shooting death of Renee Good and reforms to raid policies to defunding ICE operations and even moving to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a package that is quickly becoming a turning point.

“The incident that unfolded in Minnesota was a complete and utter tragedy,” said the Democratic House Speaker, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, as details emerged. “In the days ahead, we will be engaging in conversations about a strong, forceful, and appropriate response from the Democrats in the House.”

Yet there is virtually no cross‑party consensus after Good’s death, which occurred when she was behind the wheel of an SUV after dropping off her six-year-old son at school and was killed by an ICE agent.

The shooting immediately spawned competing narratives. Trump and Noem argued that the ICE agent acted in self-defense, while Democratic officials said the Trump administration was misleading the public and urged viewers to consult the viral videos of the shooting for themselves.

“Vice President JD Vance blamed Good, calling the incident a ‘tragedy brought on by her own actions,’ and said the ICE agent may have been ‘on edge’ after being hurt in a separate incident last year.”

But Good’s killing, at least the fifth known death since the government launched its mass deportation push, could shift the political dynamics.

“The videos I watched from Minneapolis yesterday are deeply disturbing,” said Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski in a statement.

“As we mourn this loss of life, we need a thorough and objective investigation into how and why this happened,” she said. She noted that, as part of the inquiry, she has called for policy changes, stating that the situation “was devastating and cannot happen again.”

The push in Congress to secure greater oversight and accountability over the administration’s immigration operations comes while lawmakers are in the middle of the annual appropriations process to fund agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to avoid another federal government shutdown when funding expires at the end of January.

As protests against ICE erupt in cities nationwide following Good’s death, Democrats have vowed to use any legislative leverage available to pressure the administration to change how its agents conduct themselves.

“We’ve warned about this for a full year,” said Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida.

The ICE agent “needs to be held accountable,” Frost said, “but not just him—ICE as an institution, the president, and this entire administration.”

Democrats on Capitol Hill viewed Good’s death as a signal that aggressive steps are needed to curb the administration’s tactics.

Several Democrats joined calls to impeach Noem, who has drawn fire from both parties for a lack of transparency within the department, though such a move seems unlikely while Republicans control the House.

Other Democrats want to trim funding for the department, whose budget was boosted significantly as part of the broad tax-and-spending package passed by Republicans last summer.

Chris Murphy, a Connecticut senator and the leading Democrat on the subcommittee that oversees Homeland Security funding, plans to introduce legislation to rein in the agency, placing limits on federal agents’ authority, including a proposal that Border Patrol operate on the border and that DHS law enforcement officers act with their faces visible.

“There are more and more Democrats saying today what several of us have been saying since April and May: Kristi Noem is dangerous. She should not be in office and should be removed,” said Democratic Rep. Delia Ramírez, who represents parts of Chicago where ICE carried out an intensified immigration enforcement operation last year, an effort that resulted in two deaths.

Immigration debates have long divided Congress and the parties. Democrats are split between more liberal and stricter approaches to newcomers to the United States. Republicans have embraced the hardline stance of Trump, casting Democrats as extremists.

The administration’s Minnesota enforcement operation had been launched in response to an investigation by the nonprofit Feeding Our Future. Prosecutors said the group was at the center of the nation’s largest COVID‑19 fraud schemes, with defendants exploiting a state-run program funded by the federal government that was designed to provide meals for children.

Ahead of November’s midterm elections, which Democrats say will hinge on issues like affordability and health care, the national outrage over ICE’s conduct has pressured lawmakers to weigh in.

“I’m not entirely against deportations, but the way they’re handling it is a real disgrace,” said Democratic Rep. Vicente González of Texas, who represents a district along the U.S.–Mexico border.

“Right now, we’re seeing humans being treated like animals,” he added.

In September, a federal immigration agent in Chicago shot and killed Silverio Villegas González after a brief confrontation once the man had dropped his children at school.

In October, a Customs and Border Protection agent, also in Chicago, fired five shots at Marimar Martínez, a teacher and American citizen, during a confrontation with agents. The charges against Martínez brought by the administration were dismissed by a federal judge.

For Illinois Democratic Rep. Chuy García, Good’s death brought back painful memories of those two shootings in his district.

“It seems that a United States citizen—a white woman—could be opening the eyes of the American public, and certainly of members of Congress, to what’s happening and that this is out of control,” he said, adding that this isn’t about apprehending or pursuing the most dangerous immigrants.

Republicans expressed some concern about the shooting but backed the administration’s policy, defended the agent’s actions, and largely blamed Good for the confrontation.

“Nobody wants to see people shot,” said Georgia Republican Rep. Rich McCormick.

“Let’s do the right thing and be reasonable. And reasonable is not obstructing ICE officers and then accelerating when they’re standing in front of your car,” he said. “She made a mistake. I’m sure she didn’t want that to happen, and neither did he.”