Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ochoa Lead Final FIFA World Cup Rosters

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A record 1,248 players from 48 nations are listed on the World Cup final rosters, released on Tuesday by FIFA.

The squads include Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa, who will take the field at the World Cup for a sixth time, a record.

Of the players set to participate in 104 matches across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, 357 have competed in at least one prior World Cup, while around 891 will be making their tournament debuts.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule

The rosters span a broad range of ages, with more than 25 years separating the oldest and youngest players. The Scottish goalkeeper Craig Gordon is 43 years and 162 days old. Mexican midfielder Gilberto Mora is 17 years and 240 days old, making him one of 22 players in the under-20 cohort. Seven players are 40 or older.

Four nations — Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan, and Uzbekistan — are competing in the World Cup for the first time.

The United States’ MLS will feature a record 44 current players at the World Cup, the most from any league in the Western Hemisphere and the second-most outside the five major European leagues. The standout from that group will be Messi, the forward for defending champions Inter Miami.

Under FIFA regulations, roster substitutions are allowed only for serious injury or illness up to 24 hours before a team’s opening match. Any other exception must be approved by FIFA.