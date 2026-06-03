Athens Woman Charged in Death of 10-Year-Old Boy Appears in Court

ATHENS, Texas (East Texas News) – A woman from Athens accused in the death of her stepson after years of neglect appeared in court on Tuesday.

Shonna Pickle, 32, was arrested in May 2023 on charges of injury to a child after the death of her 10-year-old stepson who had nonverbal autism, in December 2022. An arrest affidavit revealed testimony from witnesses and video evidence showing Pickle verbally abused the boy, denied him water and medical care, and kept him locked in his room at night.

On Tuesday, the court announced that the trial is slated for 2027. Pickle, who remains free on bond, must address her medical issues.

Another pretrial hearing was scheduled for August 18.