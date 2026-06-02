Tyler Man Back in Jail After Drunk Driving Killed His Parents

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – A Tyler man who pleaded guilty to homicide by driving while intoxicated after a crash that killed his parents has returned to jail after Smith County prosecutors said he had violated the conditions of his probation.

Jose Luis Bravo Jr., 23, remains jailed without bond in the Smith County Jail on detainer warrants charging him with homicide by driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.

He was arrested on April 23 by the Smith County Adult Probation Office.

In a motion filed before the 7th District Court, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman and a Smith County probation officer said Bravo Jr. had violated several terms of his ten-year probation which had been imposed as part of a suspended sentence.

The motion alleges Bravo Jr. drank and possessed alcohol on multiple occasions, did not submit to the requested drug tests, did not complete the two hours of monthly community service, did not attend a life-skills program, and did not comply with a home-based alcohol monitoring program.

The Smith County plaintiffs asked the court to revoke Bravo Jr.’s probation and mandate that he serve the original ten-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to the motion.

No date has been set yet for the hearing on the probation revocation, Putnam said on Tuesday.

Bravo Jr. pleaded guilty in June 2025 to homicide by driving while intoxicated in the crash that killed his parents, Jose Bravo Delgado and Santa Lucia Bravo.

Last year, District Judge Kerry Russell approved the plea deal, which included a 120-day jail term.

Testimony at the trial revealed that Bravo’s parents had been at a party and called Bravo because his sister was unavailable to drive them home. Bravo told them that he had also been drinking but believed he could drive them home.

While traveling southwest on FM 2767, Bravo asserted that he swerved to avoid a dog on the roadway, causing his vehicle to flip multiple times across several driveways before landing on its roof.

Neither of Bravo’s parents were wearing seat belts at the time.