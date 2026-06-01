First Alert Day: Possible Strong to Severe Storms This Afternoon and Tonight

TYLER, TX (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Good morning, East Texas! A strong cold front will sweep through the region today, bringing the potential for strong to potentially severe thunderstorms that could last through the afternoon and into the evening. Thunderstorm development will accelerate late in the morning and peak during the afternoon as the front advances southeast. The principal threats include large hail, damaging winds, and the possibility of an isolated tornado along or ahead of the boundary. After the front passes, additional storms may develop, this time bringing mainly hail as colder air settles into the area. The chances of severe weather should diminish across much of eastern Texas overnight, with rainfall tapering off by early Thursday morning. Thursday looks considerably quieter; mostly dry conditions are expected for much of the day, though some showers are possible Thursday afternoon and night. Rain chances increase again on Friday and persist into the weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the Mother’s Day weekend. At this time the Storm Prediction Center has not issued a severe weather risk, but it’s wise to stay tuned through the end of the week. Have a good day and stay weather-aware.