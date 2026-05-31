First Weather Alert Day: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today

EAST TEXAS (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – Wednesday, May 6 is a first-alert weather day.

A strong cold front will sweep across East Texas today, bringing the potential for strong to even severe thunderstorms to develop throughout the afternoon and into the night. Thunderstorm activity will be limited in the morning, but its extent and intensity will grow as the front moves through the area this afternoon.

The main threats associated with strong to severe storms will be large hail and damaging winds; there is a possibility of an isolated tornado along and ahead of the cold front. Behind the front, as cooler air moves in, the hail threat will continue.

The effects of the severe weather are expected to begin diminishing across East Texas during the night hours as the front continues its eastward march. Rain will gradually ease overnight into Thursday morning as the system shifts toward the sea and over the Gulf.