Second Man Charged in 2017 Deadly Shooting Enters Smith County Jail

TYLER, Texas (EAST TEXAS NEWS) – The second of the three men charged with murder in connection with a shooting that occurred nine years ago has been admitted to the Smith County Jail.

Tarrance Dashawn Reggie, 27, a Tyler resident, was booked into jail on Tuesday, according to jail records. Reggie is serving a 20-year prison sentence on a related charge.

Reggie, Joel Isaac Camacho, and Carlos Ochoa are charged with the murder of Michael Sherman Ross II, 26, who was shot in 2017 and died later in 2024.

The three were sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to District Attorney Jacob Putman, Ross died from injuries sustained in the 2017 shooting. After the shooting, Ross’s mother said that due to his injuries he required 24-hour care.

Camacho was extradited from custody in April.

Hearings for Reggie and Camacho are scheduled for next Thursday.