Yes, There Was a Royal Wedding During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

SANTA CLARA, California, USA (AP) — The wedding depicted during Bad Bunny’s halftime show was real.

Approximately five minutes into the 13-minute performance at Levi’s Stadium, the closing portion of a wedding ceremony appeared, with a smiling officiant declaring the couple married, and the groom and bride, both dressed in white, shared a kiss as dancers and musicians surrounded them and smiled.

The couple stepped aside to reveal Lady Gaga and Los Sobrinos, a Puerto Rican salsa band that had played on Bad Bunny’s latest album and at his Puerto Rico residency. They performed a portion of Gaga’s “Die With a Smile” before Bad Bunny joined the scene for his hit “Baile Inolvidable.”

Bad Bunny danced among the wedding guests and the embracing couple.

After the show, his spokesperson confirmed that the couple had indeed married during the performance. The husband and wife, whose names were not disclosed, had invited Bad Bunny to their wedding, but he told them to instead be part of his halftime show.

The artist was a witness and signed the marriage certificate. There was also a real cake.

The wedding scene, which recreated a small outdoor plaza, was part of the larger Puerto Rico celebration surrounding the show.